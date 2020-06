Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

A wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage and RV Gate. The home has a private pool and was built in 2002 and is on the Coldwater Creek Golf Course.



Pool is not heated during the winter months, but does face due south over the 5th green of Coldwater Springs Golf Course.



There are 8-Golf courses within a 5 mile radius from this exceptional home.



This home is located 20-minutes from the airport and 4-miles from Westgate where the Cardinals and the Coyotes play. Additionally, this home is 4-miles to PIR (phoenix International raceway).



Current Transaction Privilege Tax License #21247707