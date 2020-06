Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Backs to greenbelt! This adorable 3-bedroom, 2-bath rental is perfect for your family! This home offers an open floor plan, eat-in kitchen, newer appliances, high ceilings, lots of cabinets, pantry and so much more! No neighbors behind you, and a grassy yard with an oversize flagstone-look patio out back. Community boasts lots of trails, greenbelts, play areas, sport courts and is close to anything else you could need! Call us today!