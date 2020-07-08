11738 West Flanagan Street

Amenities
MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED
This home is conveniently located near the 10! This home features neutral two-tone paint and vaulted ceilings. The eat-in kitchen offers plenty of storage and counter space, breakfast bar and open to the family room. The master suite is spacious with bay window, walk-in closet and full bath with double sinks. 2 car garage and easy to maintain landscaping.
Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)Â
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.