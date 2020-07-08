All apartments in Avondale
11738 West Flanagan Street

11738 W Flanagan St · No Longer Available
Location

11738 W Flanagan St, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED
This home is conveniently located near the 10! This home features neutral two-tone paint and vaulted ceilings. The eat-in kitchen offers plenty of storage and counter space, breakfast bar and open to the family room. The master suite is spacious with bay window, walk-in closet and full bath with double sinks. 2 car garage and easy to maintain landscaping.

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)Â 
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11738 West Flanagan Street have any available units?
11738 West Flanagan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 11738 West Flanagan Street currently offering any rent specials?
11738 West Flanagan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11738 West Flanagan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11738 West Flanagan Street is pet friendly.
Does 11738 West Flanagan Street offer parking?
Yes, 11738 West Flanagan Street offers parking.
Does 11738 West Flanagan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11738 West Flanagan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11738 West Flanagan Street have a pool?
No, 11738 West Flanagan Street does not have a pool.
Does 11738 West Flanagan Street have accessible units?
No, 11738 West Flanagan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11738 West Flanagan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11738 West Flanagan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11738 West Flanagan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11738 West Flanagan Street does not have units with air conditioning.

