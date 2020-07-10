11706 W Grant St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the Glenhurst Community. This home has it all and freshly painted with a nice neutral tan color will that look great with anything and warm wood look planking throughout the first floor. There is plenty of room for the whole family as this home features a Formal Living Area, Family room & Loft!! Nice open kitchen features ample counter/cabinet space, island, pantry, eat in area and all modern black appliances. Large master suite has double doors, walk in closet, stand up shower, private toilet room, and dual sinks. Indoor downstairs laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups; 2 car garage comes with opener for your convenience. Low maintenance front and backyard with covered patio. 1 pet max allowed with additional $550 deposit.



$50 non-refundable application fee for up to 2 adults 18 and older Base rent does not include monthly 5% tax/admin fee



