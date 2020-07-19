11679 W. Monroe

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This unit absolutely gleams! Beautiful, natural travertine marble set on the diagonal in large living room, dining room, great room, kitchen and bathrooms! Carpet in all bedrooms. Freshly painted, newer appliances. Lots of natural light plus canned lighting. Ceiling fans in all rooms -- with remote control in the master bedroom! Master bedroom has extra space with bay window. Walk-in closet. Garden tub plus separate shower. You already love Coldwater Springs in Avondale? You won't find a more beautiful home than this one!



The property is near the nicely-equipped Coldwater Springs Park, and it's just a short walk or bike ride to Collier Elementary School or the top-rated Legacy Charter School, with no busy streets to cross. Easy access to shopping and to the I-10 Freeway. If you're looking for a pristine, squeaky-clean rental home, make your move. This opportunity won't last long.

Available now! Our properties are typically leased before they ever hit the MLS system, so your motivation to act will be decisive. This is a choice property in a choice location, so good qualifications and thorough follow-through will swing the balance. To pursue this opportunity, fill out our online application here:



https://bloodhoundrealty.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=11140



Get the home and the lifestyle you're paying for! If a landlord treats his property badly, how do you think he'll treat you? We lease premium homes – squeaky clean and in first-class repair – to premium tenants – good jobs, good credit, good rental history.



Rental QualificationsWe look at the big picture, acknowledging that no one is perfect. We want to see at least three times the rent in verifiable income, decent credit and a good real estate history. We lease premium properties to premium residents who pay the rent reliably and maintain the home as if it were their own. Being proactively motivated, forthcoming and transparent in the application process is the best way to stand out among the myriad on-line inquiries.