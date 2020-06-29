11633 W Jackson

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Everything's new again! New paint, new carpet, new tile, newer appliances -- microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, dryer -- new window blinds. The property is just blocks away from the nicely-equipped Coldwater Springs Park, and it's just a short walk or bike ride to Collier Elementary School or the top-rated Legacy Charter School. Easy access to shopping and to the I-10 Freeway -- with your own freeway exit coming soon. If you're looking for a pristine, squeaky-clean rental home, make your move.

Wonderful floor plan! Large, carpeted formal living room and dining room with beautiful chandelier in front of house. Great room -- including spacious kitchen, loaded with cabinets and counter space -- an informal dining area and family room in back. Large laundry room with cabinets and washer and dryer already in, conveniently located between the kitchen and two-car garage. Master suite includes bay-window sitting area, walk-in closet and bathroom with double vanities, soaking tub plus separate shower. See lots more photos at BloodhoundRealty.com Rental Homes.