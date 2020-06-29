All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 11633 W Jackson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
11633 W Jackson
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:29 AM

11633 W Jackson

11633 West Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Coldwater Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11633 West Jackson Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Everything's new again! New paint, new carpet, new tile, newer appliances -- microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, dryer -- new window blinds. The property is just blocks away from the nicely-equipped Coldwater Springs Park, and it's just a short walk or bike ride to Collier Elementary School or the top-rated Legacy Charter School. Easy access to shopping and to the I-10 Freeway -- with your own freeway exit coming soon. If you're looking for a pristine, squeaky-clean rental home, make your move.
Wonderful floor plan! Large, carpeted formal living room and dining room with beautiful chandelier in front of house. Great room -- including spacious kitchen, loaded with cabinets and counter space -- an informal dining area and family room in back. Large laundry room with cabinets and washer and dryer already in, conveniently located between the kitchen and two-car garage. Master suite includes bay-window sitting area, walk-in closet and bathroom with double vanities, soaking tub plus separate shower. See lots more photos at BloodhoundRealty.com Rental Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11633 W Jackson have any available units?
11633 W Jackson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11633 W Jackson have?
Some of 11633 W Jackson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11633 W Jackson currently offering any rent specials?
11633 W Jackson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11633 W Jackson pet-friendly?
No, 11633 W Jackson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11633 W Jackson offer parking?
Yes, 11633 W Jackson offers parking.
Does 11633 W Jackson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11633 W Jackson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11633 W Jackson have a pool?
No, 11633 W Jackson does not have a pool.
Does 11633 W Jackson have accessible units?
No, 11633 W Jackson does not have accessible units.
Does 11633 W Jackson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11633 W Jackson has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College