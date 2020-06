Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

New paint inside and out, and landscaping redone.Beautiful home in Garden Lakes!!!Ceramic tile kitchen w/ wood laminate in family rm/formal dining & living room/ x-tra wide hall area to 4 bedrooms/blinds throughout/ Double door to master /tile in master bath/mirror closet doors/All Bedrooms Vaulted Ceilings & Pot Shelves/Guest Bathroom has Double Sinks/Homes backs up to canal for Extra Privacy.Please add 2.5% to rent for taxes.Application link. https://apply.link/2IEI0Id