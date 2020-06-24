11522 W BERMUDA Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous Rental Property in Lakes Community. Immaculate !! Beautiful Granite countertops in the Kitchen and Bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances throughout the kitchen. A center island providing you that extra cooking space as well as Patry for extra storage in the Eat in Kitchen. Molding in Living / Dining Room. Ample Living Space throughout the House. Enjoy your Granite Vanity, Soaking Tub, Glass shower and a walk-in closet in your Grandmaster Suite. Easy care backyard with a large Covered Patio. Mature Shade trees and pretty Palms in your Front Yard. APPLY IMMEDIATELY!! THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST !!