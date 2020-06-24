All apartments in Avondale
Last updated April 8 2019 at 5:05 PM

11522 W BERMUDA Drive

11522 West Bermuda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11522 West Bermuda Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Rental Property in Lakes Community. Immaculate !! Beautiful Granite countertops in the Kitchen and Bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances throughout the kitchen. A center island providing you that extra cooking space as well as Patry for extra storage in the Eat in Kitchen. Molding in Living / Dining Room. Ample Living Space throughout the House. Enjoy your Granite Vanity, Soaking Tub, Glass shower and a walk-in closet in your Grandmaster Suite. Easy care backyard with a large Covered Patio. Mature Shade trees and pretty Palms in your Front Yard. APPLY IMMEDIATELY!! THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11522 W BERMUDA Drive have any available units?
11522 W BERMUDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11522 W BERMUDA Drive have?
Some of 11522 W BERMUDA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11522 W BERMUDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11522 W BERMUDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11522 W BERMUDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11522 W BERMUDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11522 W BERMUDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11522 W BERMUDA Drive offers parking.
Does 11522 W BERMUDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11522 W BERMUDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11522 W BERMUDA Drive have a pool?
No, 11522 W BERMUDA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11522 W BERMUDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 11522 W BERMUDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11522 W BERMUDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11522 W BERMUDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
