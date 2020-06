Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool

Welcome home! This charming home is located on a corner lot with a beautiful, low maintenance backyard that is perfect for entertaining.The entire house will bet set up on a water filter system and has security system availability. The community features a pool, sports courts, playground and more. Easy freeway access, close to shopping, dining, schools and more. Dogs allowed, no restriction to breed or size. No cats allowed.