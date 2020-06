Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CRYSTAL RIDGE IN AVONDALE!! - GREAT 3 BED 2 BATH HOME ALSO HAS A DEN AND BORDERS THE COMMON AREA WITH A VIEW FENCE! CARPET AND TILE!! EAT IN KITCHEN WITH PANTRY, DINING IN LIVING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM SPLIT. YOUR CLIENTS WILL LOVE THIS HOME!! CLOSE TO LOOP 101, SCHOOLS, PARKS AND SHOPPING!! PETS-LESSOR APPROVAL-DEPOSIT REQUIRED.



(RLNE4931780)