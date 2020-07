Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

**NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES** **ALL NEW FLOORING!!** 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom home in Avondale. Home features BRAND NEW wood-looking vinyl plank flooring and new carpet! Kitchen features Dine-In Kitchen, BRAND NEW stainless steel refrigerator, range/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Washer & Dryer are also included! 2 car garage with opener. Easy to maintain landscaping! Call now to take a look!