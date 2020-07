Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in great Avondale neighborhood. Home features wood blinds, upgraded carpet, and ceiling fans in all rooms. Home also has a 2 car garage and a good sized back yard. Spacious kitchen with dishwasher, range and microwave. Large master bedroom with an open layout and dual sinks in the master bath.