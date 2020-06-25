11390 West Buchanan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry parking stainless steel pool fire pit

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool

Beautiful, Single-Level 3 Bed/2 Bath Home with Den and Backyard Oasis in Avondale; Conveniently Located just off I-10 and Avondale; Large Open Living Room; Kitchen Island with Stainless Appliances; Eat-In Area; Den with View of Front; Tile Throughout that Looks Like Wood Planks; Two-Tone Paint Throughout; Washer & Dryer In Unit; Backyard Kitchen & Fire Pit; Pool with Walk-Up Table; Lots of Trees; RV Gate with Extra Parking Behind Fence; Landscaping & Pool Service Included!!! Available NOW!!! SORRY NO CATS!