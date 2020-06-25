All apartments in Avondale
11390 West Buchanan Street
11390 West Buchanan Street

11390 West Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Location

11390 West Buchanan Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
CW Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
Beautiful, Single-Level 3 Bed/2 Bath Home with Den and Backyard Oasis in Avondale; Conveniently Located just off I-10 and Avondale; Large Open Living Room; Kitchen Island with Stainless Appliances; Eat-In Area; Den with View of Front; Tile Throughout that Looks Like Wood Planks; Two-Tone Paint Throughout; Washer & Dryer In Unit; Backyard Kitchen & Fire Pit; Pool with Walk-Up Table; Lots of Trees; RV Gate with Extra Parking Behind Fence; Landscaping & Pool Service Included!!! Available NOW!!! SORRY NO CATS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

