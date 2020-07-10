All apartments in Avondale
11382 W. Cocopah
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11382 W. Cocopah

11382 West Cocopah Street · No Longer Available
Location

11382 West Cocopah Street, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/922125b09b ----
This home uses every sqft perfectly! As soon as you walk in you will see how spacious this home is with towering ceilings in the great room that lead to the eat-in Kitchen. The kitchen gives off lots of natural light brighting up the upgraded cabinets that surround all of the appliances! The second level is home to all the bedrooms and Master Suite which are complete with ceiling fans for energy efficiency! The yard is well maintained and has a covered patio perfect for getting out of the sun.***No Housing Vouchers***If you would like to find out about the application & approval process you can visit http://metrowb.com/flipbook/?page=1

2 Car Garage
2.5 Bath
3 Bedroom
Garage Door Opener
Stove
Two Story

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11382 W. Cocopah have any available units?
11382 W. Cocopah doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11382 W. Cocopah have?
Some of 11382 W. Cocopah's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11382 W. Cocopah currently offering any rent specials?
11382 W. Cocopah is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11382 W. Cocopah pet-friendly?
No, 11382 W. Cocopah is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11382 W. Cocopah offer parking?
Yes, 11382 W. Cocopah offers parking.
Does 11382 W. Cocopah have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11382 W. Cocopah does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11382 W. Cocopah have a pool?
No, 11382 W. Cocopah does not have a pool.
Does 11382 W. Cocopah have accessible units?
No, 11382 W. Cocopah does not have accessible units.
Does 11382 W. Cocopah have units with dishwashers?
No, 11382 W. Cocopah does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
