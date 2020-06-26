All apartments in Avondale
11313 West Emerald Lane

11313 West Emerald Lane
Location

11313 West Emerald Lane, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Available 08/01/19 Spacious Single Family-Garden Lakes Neighborhood - Property Id: 67287

A beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garages tri-level single family home in the upscale Garden Lakes community. Less than 200 feet away from the Garden Lakes for fishing and boating. Garden Lakes Elementary School, the West View High School, and West Point High School are about 1/3 mile away. Movie Theaters, Costco, Fry's, restaurants, shopping and entertainment centers a mile away. Parks a 1/4 mile away. Laminated wood flooring. Breakfast island in a large kitchen with a bay window overlooking a beautiful shady backyard with sparkling fenced pool. Two living rooms and dining area. Pantry and lazy Suzy tray in addition to double sided refrigerator, range, and microwave. Washer and dryer hook up in a laundry room with laundry cabinets. Double sided R.V. gate. Vaulted ceiling making the house very spacious. Available August 1st. Viewing may be scheduled any day. Please directly text or call Adam at (623) 695-1397 or e-mail at amalekhlaas@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/67287p
Property Id 67287

(RLNE5017123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

