11306 W. Monte Vista Rd.

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 4 bedroom Avondale home is just minutes from the 101 loop & I-10. Corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Spacious separate living & family rooms and open kitchen with island and double ovens. 4 good sized bedrooms including master suite with access to backyard & private bathroom featuring double sinks, separate tub/shower & walk-in closet. Private backyard with covered patio, grassy area and fire-pit surrounded by pavers. Homes in this area don't last long! ONE PET UNDER 30 LBS WILL BE CONSIDERED.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.