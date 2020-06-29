All apartments in Avondale
11306 W. Monte Vista Rd.

11306 West Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

11306 West Monte Vista Road, Avondale, AZ 85392

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom Avondale home is just minutes from the 101 loop & I-10. Corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Spacious separate living & family rooms and open kitchen with island and double ovens. 4 good sized bedrooms including master suite with access to backyard & private bathroom featuring double sinks, separate tub/shower & walk-in closet. Private backyard with covered patio, grassy area and fire-pit surrounded by pavers. Homes in this area don't last long! ONE PET UNDER 30 LBS WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11306 W. Monte Vista Rd. have any available units?
11306 W. Monte Vista Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11306 W. Monte Vista Rd. have?
Some of 11306 W. Monte Vista Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11306 W. Monte Vista Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
11306 W. Monte Vista Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11306 W. Monte Vista Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11306 W. Monte Vista Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 11306 W. Monte Vista Rd. offer parking?
No, 11306 W. Monte Vista Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 11306 W. Monte Vista Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11306 W. Monte Vista Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11306 W. Monte Vista Rd. have a pool?
No, 11306 W. Monte Vista Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 11306 W. Monte Vista Rd. have accessible units?
No, 11306 W. Monte Vista Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 11306 W. Monte Vista Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11306 W. Monte Vista Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
