Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11276 West Magnolia Street

11276 West Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

11276 West Magnolia Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Durango Park

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE CALL AJ SMITH @ 480-568-2666 TO VIEW!!!

This is a 1605 square foot, single family home. It is located at 11276 W Magnolia St Avondale, Arizona. The nearest schools are Quentin Elementary School , Underdown Junior High School and La Joya Community High School. Please call AJ Smith at 480-568-2666.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,493.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11276 West Magnolia Street have any available units?
11276 West Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 11276 West Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
11276 West Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11276 West Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11276 West Magnolia Street is pet friendly.
Does 11276 West Magnolia Street offer parking?
No, 11276 West Magnolia Street does not offer parking.
Does 11276 West Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11276 West Magnolia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11276 West Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 11276 West Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 11276 West Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 11276 West Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11276 West Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11276 West Magnolia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11276 West Magnolia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11276 West Magnolia Street has units with air conditioning.
