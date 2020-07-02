All apartments in Avondale
Avondale, AZ
11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:51 AM

11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue

11167 West Edgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11167 West Edgemont Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Crystal Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
GORGEOUS LAKE FRONT HOME!!! Brand new interior and exterior paint. Fantastic floorplan features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den, formal living and dining room, and separate family room. Imagine entertaining outside with stunning views of the lake. Master Suite features dual sink vanity, separate garden tub and shower, large closet. Kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. Crystal Gardens is a highly desirable lake neighborhood with walking paths and fishing. Close to all major shopping, dining, and entertainment. A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue have any available units?
11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue have?
Some of 11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue offers parking.
Does 11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue have a pool?
No, 11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.

