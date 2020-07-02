11167 W EDGEMONT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

GORGEOUS LAKE FRONT HOME!!! Brand new interior and exterior paint. Fantastic floorplan features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den, formal living and dining room, and separate family room. Imagine entertaining outside with stunning views of the lake. Master Suite features dual sink vanity, separate garden tub and shower, large closet. Kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. Crystal Gardens is a highly desirable lake neighborhood with walking paths and fishing. Close to all major shopping, dining, and entertainment. A MUST SEE!!!