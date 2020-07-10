11007 W Hubbell St

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pool air conditioning bathtub range

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3031e5808f ---- Spacious single story home with neutral custom paint throughout. Main living area offers a formal living and dining room along with an open concept kitchen and den. Kitchen includes recessed lighting, lots of cabinets and a great breakfast bar. Split floor plan with three nice sized guest bedrooms sharing a guest bath. Large master bedroom en suite with private bathroom featuring dual sinks, separate stand up shower, garden style tub and private toilet room. Walk in master closet! Over sized back yard with covered patio and fenced pool! Rent includes pool services and monthly landscaping services. Sorry no pets or section 8 Base rent doesn\'t include monthly 5% admin fee. $50 non-refundable application fee cover up to 2 adults. Disposal Range/Stove