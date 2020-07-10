All apartments in Avondale
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

11007 W Hubbell St

11007 West Hubbell Street · No Longer Available
Location

11007 West Hubbell Street, Avondale, AZ 85392
Crystal Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pool
air conditioning
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3031e5808f ---- Spacious single story home with neutral custom paint throughout. Main living area offers a formal living and dining room along with an open concept kitchen and den. Kitchen includes recessed lighting, lots of cabinets and a great breakfast bar. Split floor plan with three nice sized guest bedrooms sharing a guest bath. Large master bedroom en suite with private bathroom featuring dual sinks, separate stand up shower, garden style tub and private toilet room. Walk in master closet! Over sized back yard with covered patio and fenced pool! Rent includes pool services and monthly landscaping services. Sorry no pets or section 8 Base rent doesn\'t include monthly 5% admin fee. $50 non-refundable application fee cover up to 2 adults. Disposal Range/Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11007 W Hubbell St have any available units?
11007 W Hubbell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11007 W Hubbell St have?
Some of 11007 W Hubbell St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11007 W Hubbell St currently offering any rent specials?
11007 W Hubbell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11007 W Hubbell St pet-friendly?
No, 11007 W Hubbell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11007 W Hubbell St offer parking?
No, 11007 W Hubbell St does not offer parking.
Does 11007 W Hubbell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11007 W Hubbell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11007 W Hubbell St have a pool?
Yes, 11007 W Hubbell St has a pool.
Does 11007 W Hubbell St have accessible units?
No, 11007 W Hubbell St does not have accessible units.
Does 11007 W Hubbell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11007 W Hubbell St does not have units with dishwashers.

