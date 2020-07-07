11002 W Del Rio Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b5b77ca0f2 ---- Lovely single level Avondale 3 bedroom 2 bath home with living room, den & Family room ready for move in!! Enter home greeted with a cozy living room & den & Family just off the kitchen room. Eat in Kitchen with stove, fridge, and dishwasher included! Spacious master bedroom, walk in closet, master bathroom has dual vanity sinks, shower/ tub, and EXTRA built in shelving. Two additional guest bedroom with side by side closets, guest bathroom with dual vanity sinks and separate shower/ tub area. Large backyard with covered patio. 2 car garage. This home is conveniently located near shopping, dinning and The I-10 freeway! Sorry No Pets / No Section 8 Base rent doesn\'t include monthly 5% admin fee. $50.00 application fee non-refundable and covers up to 2 adults, age 18 or over. Disposal Range/Stove