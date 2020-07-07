All apartments in Avondale
Avondale, AZ
11002 W Del Rio Ln
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

11002 W Del Rio Ln

11002 West Del Rio Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11002 West Del Rio Lane, Avondale, AZ 85323
Sanctuary

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b5b77ca0f2 ---- Lovely single level Avondale 3 bedroom 2 bath home with living room, den & Family room ready for move in!! Enter home greeted with a cozy living room & den & Family just off the kitchen room. Eat in Kitchen with stove, fridge, and dishwasher included! Spacious master bedroom, walk in closet, master bathroom has dual vanity sinks, shower/ tub, and EXTRA built in shelving. Two additional guest bedroom with side by side closets, guest bathroom with dual vanity sinks and separate shower/ tub area. Large backyard with covered patio. 2 car garage. This home is conveniently located near shopping, dinning and The I-10 freeway! Sorry No Pets / No Section 8 Base rent doesn\'t include monthly 5% admin fee. $50.00 application fee non-refundable and covers up to 2 adults, age 18 or over. Disposal Range/Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11002 W Del Rio Ln have any available units?
11002 W Del Rio Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11002 W Del Rio Ln have?
Some of 11002 W Del Rio Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11002 W Del Rio Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11002 W Del Rio Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11002 W Del Rio Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11002 W Del Rio Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11002 W Del Rio Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11002 W Del Rio Ln offers parking.
Does 11002 W Del Rio Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11002 W Del Rio Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11002 W Del Rio Ln have a pool?
No, 11002 W Del Rio Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11002 W Del Rio Ln have accessible units?
No, 11002 W Del Rio Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11002 W Del Rio Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11002 W Del Rio Ln has units with dishwashers.

