Avondale, AZ
10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive

10978 West Mountain View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10978 West Mountain View Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This home is move in ready! Granite cabinets and two tone paint throughout. Split floor plan and the 4th bedroom can be used as a den or office. Vaulted ceiling with designer plant shelves. Gas stove in the kitchen and lots of cabinets with an eat at bar. Nice back yard with a covered patio. 1 block from elementary school. Will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive have any available units?
10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive have?
Some of 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
