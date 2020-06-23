10978 West Mountain View Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323 Sanctuary
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This home is move in ready! Granite cabinets and two tone paint throughout. Split floor plan and the 4th bedroom can be used as a den or office. Vaulted ceiling with designer plant shelves. Gas stove in the kitchen and lots of cabinets with an eat at bar. Nice back yard with a covered patio. 1 block from elementary school. Will go fast!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive have any available units?
10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive have?
Some of 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.