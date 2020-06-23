10978 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This home is move in ready! Granite cabinets and two tone paint throughout. Split floor plan and the 4th bedroom can be used as a den or office. Vaulted ceiling with designer plant shelves. Gas stove in the kitchen and lots of cabinets with an eat at bar. Nice back yard with a covered patio. 1 block from elementary school. Will go fast!