Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave

FULLY FURNISHED Beautiful waterfront property near the Cardinals stadium, Westgate, Top Golf and Spring Training facilities. Charming 3 bed 2 bath home offers a perfect place to host your family and friends. Enjoy Arizona's amazing weather outside on the porch while looking over the lake. Everyone can enjoy a sweet BBQ with the built in grill. Later in the night find yourself warm and cozy next to the outdoor chiminea while admiring the stars above.Going inside you will find lots of space for the family to sit down around the 65 inch TV and enjoy a good movie. With ample seating in both the kitchen table and dinning room table you will have no problem sitting everyone down for a home cooked meal. Access to a two car garage and front driveway offers lots of parking for all your guests.