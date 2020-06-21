All apartments in Avondale
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:03 AM

10827 W FILLMORE Street

10827 W Fillmore St · (602) 388-8082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10827 W Fillmore St, Avondale, AZ 85392
Harbor Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*BRAND NEW BUILD FOR RENT* OR RENT TO OWN*SHORT TERM LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE* Over 2200 Sf! Great floor plan with large master bedroom with his & her closets and a 2nd bedroom split from all bedrooms with it's own bath and large walk in closet! 2 more bedrooms up front that share the 3rd bath. Open concept great room, large kitchen w/ island and breakfast bar, nice drop zone coming in from the garage, backyard is landscaped with low maintenance synthetic grass, rock, and curbing, nice oversized 2 car garage, all of this in a wonderful new gated community w/ a swimming pool! Hurry won't last long!Move in costs $2078.58 + deposit along with a 1 time $200 HOA admin/reg fee.DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. Rent is prorated after the 1st.* No Section 8 *No Pets**Must have credit score 600+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10827 W FILLMORE Street have any available units?
10827 W FILLMORE Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10827 W FILLMORE Street have?
Some of 10827 W FILLMORE Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10827 W FILLMORE Street currently offering any rent specials?
10827 W FILLMORE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10827 W FILLMORE Street pet-friendly?
No, 10827 W FILLMORE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 10827 W FILLMORE Street offer parking?
Yes, 10827 W FILLMORE Street does offer parking.
Does 10827 W FILLMORE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10827 W FILLMORE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10827 W FILLMORE Street have a pool?
Yes, 10827 W FILLMORE Street has a pool.
Does 10827 W FILLMORE Street have accessible units?
No, 10827 W FILLMORE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10827 W FILLMORE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10827 W FILLMORE Street has units with dishwashers.
