10827 W FILLMORE Street

*BRAND NEW BUILD FOR RENT* OR RENT TO OWN*SHORT TERM LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE* Over 2200 Sf! Great floor plan with large master bedroom with his & her closets and a 2nd bedroom split from all bedrooms with it's own bath and large walk in closet! 2 more bedrooms up front that share the 3rd bath. Open concept great room, large kitchen w/ island and breakfast bar, nice drop zone coming in from the garage, backyard is landscaped with low maintenance synthetic grass, rock, and curbing, nice oversized 2 car garage, all of this in a wonderful new gated community w/ a swimming pool! Hurry won't last long!Move in costs $2078.58 + deposit along with a 1 time $200 HOA admin/reg fee.DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. Rent is prorated after the 1st.* No Section 8 *No Pets**Must have credit score 600+