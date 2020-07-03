All apartments in Avondale
10818 W WILSHIRE Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

10818 W WILSHIRE Drive

10818 West Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10818 West Wilshire Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Upland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wow! Complete renovation.. Let this sink in - single story 4 bedroom 2 bath with all this - formal living/dining and great room/kitchen. All new flooring, paint, countertops, faucet taps, dual flush toilets, ceiling fans, painted white cabinets - yes all of it is new and fresh. You will not find another home this fresh, clean and just perfect for the square footage and price. Lot is oversized lot with no neighbors behind and no two story homes on either side. Clean crisp design with new everything that matters. Split master located in rear of home and other 3 bedrooms near front. Must have good credit and rental history. Includes all appliances. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10818 W WILSHIRE Drive have any available units?
10818 W WILSHIRE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10818 W WILSHIRE Drive have?
Some of 10818 W WILSHIRE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10818 W WILSHIRE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10818 W WILSHIRE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10818 W WILSHIRE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10818 W WILSHIRE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 10818 W WILSHIRE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10818 W WILSHIRE Drive offers parking.
Does 10818 W WILSHIRE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10818 W WILSHIRE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10818 W WILSHIRE Drive have a pool?
No, 10818 W WILSHIRE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10818 W WILSHIRE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10818 W WILSHIRE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10818 W WILSHIRE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10818 W WILSHIRE Drive has units with dishwashers.

