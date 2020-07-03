10818 W WILSHIRE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wow! Complete renovation.. Let this sink in - single story 4 bedroom 2 bath with all this - formal living/dining and great room/kitchen. All new flooring, paint, countertops, faucet taps, dual flush toilets, ceiling fans, painted white cabinets - yes all of it is new and fresh. You will not find another home this fresh, clean and just perfect for the square footage and price. Lot is oversized lot with no neighbors behind and no two story homes on either side. Clean crisp design with new everything that matters. Split master located in rear of home and other 3 bedrooms near front. Must have good credit and rental history. Includes all appliances. No pets.