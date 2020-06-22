All apartments in Avondale
10791 W Mountain View Dr
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

10791 W Mountain View Dr

10791 West Mountain View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10791 West Mountain View Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
Sanctuary

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Charming Avondale Location at S107th Dr. and Mountain View Dr.

Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment! 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with master upstairs with huge master bath and walk-in closet, kitchen includes gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave, air conditioner, and gas heating system, with a patio that is ideal for summer fun and sunny barbeques.

Resident responsible for all utilities

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5583469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

