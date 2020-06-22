10791 W Mountain View Dr

Amenities
Charming Avondale Location at S107th Dr. and Mountain View Dr.
Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment! 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with master upstairs with huge master bath and walk-in closet, kitchen includes gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave, air conditioner, and gas heating system, with a patio that is ideal for summer fun and sunny barbeques.
Resident responsible for all utilities
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5583469)