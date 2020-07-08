10778 W Joblanca Rd

Amenities

Great 3 bed, 2 bath Avondale home. The kitchen is fresh and bright with island; fantastic layout, fridge included. Upgraded blinds. A bonus den in addition to the large family and dining rooms, all featuring upgraded tile. Vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans throughout. Split floor plan. Low maintenance backyard and no neighbor to the rear.



Application Fee: $45, One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (up to 35 lbs), 2.5% City Tax, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available.



