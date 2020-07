Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

WOW!! 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN A DESRIRABLE COMMUNITY!! WASHER, DRYER, REFRIG. AND MICRO. LOTS OF TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES! LANDSCAPED YARDS ,PARK PLAY AREA NEARBY ! BAY WINDOW DINING AREA! VAULTED CEILINGS WITH FANS! ECT.ECT. FEW MINUTES OF ALL THE NEW GLENDALE STADIUMS AND ENTERTAINMENT ATTRACTIONS!! LISTER RUNS CREDIT, PERFORMS BACKGROUND CHECK.. AND WRITES LEASE**TENANT IS TO VERIFY SCHOOL INFORMATION****