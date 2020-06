Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning playground fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities playground

Hard to find four bedroom, two bath in quiet Upland Park Neighborhood with community park/playground. Close to freeways, shopping and entertainment. Single story home with vaulted ceilings Energy efficient features include dual pane windows, sun screens, fans and a new AC(heat pump). Tile in all the rile areas. New wood look, easy care laminate in living room and bedrooms.