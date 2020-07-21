All apartments in Avondale
10645 W CORONADO Road
10645 West Coronado Road · No Longer Available
Location

10645 West Coronado Road, Avondale, AZ 85392
Harbor Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Clean, Bright, Open and ready for you! This is a great home in a gated community with a pool! This 3 Bedroom home has it all. Walk thru the front doors greeted by an open living room with vaulted ceilings then step into the kitchen with plenty of counter space. Oak cabinets and white appliances and large pantry. Beautiful mountain views from your kitchen and breakfast bar. Covered patio for those cook-outs. Upstairs you'll find the spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, double door entry, his and her sinks, garden tub and shower and a nice size walk in closet. Bedroom 2 has built in shelves and a window seat. The location is the best, close to the loop 101 and I-10 freeway. All shopping and restaurants only minutes away. Call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10645 W CORONADO Road have any available units?
10645 W CORONADO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10645 W CORONADO Road have?
Some of 10645 W CORONADO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10645 W CORONADO Road currently offering any rent specials?
10645 W CORONADO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10645 W CORONADO Road pet-friendly?
No, 10645 W CORONADO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 10645 W CORONADO Road offer parking?
No, 10645 W CORONADO Road does not offer parking.
Does 10645 W CORONADO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10645 W CORONADO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10645 W CORONADO Road have a pool?
Yes, 10645 W CORONADO Road has a pool.
Does 10645 W CORONADO Road have accessible units?
No, 10645 W CORONADO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10645 W CORONADO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10645 W CORONADO Road has units with dishwashers.
