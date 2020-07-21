10645 W CORONADO Road

Amenities

Clean, Bright, Open and ready for you! This is a great home in a gated community with a pool! This 3 Bedroom home has it all. Walk thru the front doors greeted by an open living room with vaulted ceilings then step into the kitchen with plenty of counter space. Oak cabinets and white appliances and large pantry. Beautiful mountain views from your kitchen and breakfast bar. Covered patio for those cook-outs. Upstairs you'll find the spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, double door entry, his and her sinks, garden tub and shower and a nice size walk in closet. Bedroom 2 has built in shelves and a window seat. The location is the best, close to the loop 101 and I-10 freeway. All shopping and restaurants only minutes away. Call today for your private showing!