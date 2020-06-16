All apartments in Little Rock
3209 Ludwig

3209 Ludwig Street · No Longer Available
Location

3209 Ludwig Street, Little Rock, AR 72204
John Barrow

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
sauna
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
sauna
*LITTLE ROCK*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Ludwig have any available units?
3209 Ludwig doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Rock, AR.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 Ludwig have?
Some of 3209 Ludwig's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Ludwig currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Ludwig isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Ludwig pet-friendly?
Yes, 3209 Ludwig is pet friendly.
Does 3209 Ludwig offer parking?
No, 3209 Ludwig does not offer parking.
Does 3209 Ludwig have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 Ludwig does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Ludwig have a pool?
Yes, 3209 Ludwig has a pool.
Does 3209 Ludwig have accessible units?
No, 3209 Ludwig does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Ludwig have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 Ludwig does not have units with dishwashers.
