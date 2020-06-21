Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Little Rock
Find more places like 1422 S Pierce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Little Rock, AR
/
1422 S Pierce
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1422 S Pierce
1422 South Pierce Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1422 South Pierce Street, Little Rock, AR 72204
Oak Forest
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute little 2bd/1ba house in Little Rock. Recently updated throughout . Move in ready ! Give us a call 501-232-8964
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1422 S Pierce have any available units?
1422 S Pierce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Little Rock, AR
.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Little Rock Rent Report
.
Is 1422 S Pierce currently offering any rent specials?
1422 S Pierce isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 S Pierce pet-friendly?
No, 1422 S Pierce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Little Rock
.
Does 1422 S Pierce offer parking?
No, 1422 S Pierce does not offer parking.
Does 1422 S Pierce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 S Pierce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 S Pierce have a pool?
No, 1422 S Pierce does not have a pool.
Does 1422 S Pierce have accessible units?
No, 1422 S Pierce does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 S Pierce have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 S Pierce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 S Pierce have units with air conditioning?
No, 1422 S Pierce does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr
Little Rock, AR 72212
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr
Little Rock, AR 72223
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr
Little Rock, AR 72202
Spring Valley Apartments
8701 Interstate 30
Little Rock, AR 72209
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd
Little Rock, AR 72227
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr
Little Rock, AR 72223
Argenta Homes
1402 Cumberland Street
Little Rock, AR 72202
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy
Little Rock, AR 72211
Similar Pages
Little Rock 1 Bedrooms
Little Rock 2 Bedrooms
Little Rock Apartments with Pool
Little Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Little Rock Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
North Little Rock, AR
Pine Bluff, AR
Sherwood, AR
Conway, AR
Maumelle, AR
Beebe, AR
Hot Springs, AR
Cabot, AR
Russellville, AR
Jacksonville, AR
Hot Springs Village, AR
Ward, AR
Nearby Neighborhoods
Walnut Valley
Rock Creek
Riverdale
Reservoir
Midtown
Hillcrest
Cloverdale Watson
Downtown Little Rock
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College