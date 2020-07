Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court fire pit internet access pool table

Stonebridge at the Ranch is proven as a top choice for apartment living in Little Rock, Ark. The preference of many locals and new residents, this amenity-rich apartment home community is nestled in a quiet area in the Chenal Valley, yet close to I-630, I-430, Hwy. 10, and all the dining, entertainment, and shopping you can name. People love the well thought out designs that make maximum use of every space. Among the conveniences is a resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, top-notch fitness center, clubhouse, business center, and both attached and detached garages. Call today to find the perfect place for your lifestyle.