Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave

A clean and open modern town-home less than a mile from U of A campus. Nice durable wood floors throughout the living room and kitchen. One bed and full bath with Three beds and Two full baths on the second floor.