101 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, AR

18 Units Available
Mount Sequoyah South
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Johnson
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
23 Units Available
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Quality Without Compromise – Discover quality without compromise at the perfect setting of Maple Manor Apartments, nestled by the scenic Boston Mountains, and only moments from shopping & choice restaurants with Razorback Transit close by to the
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville Country Club
Grandview
401 W 24th St, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
997 sqft
Discover Grandview Apartments in Fayetteville, AR. This community is located in the 72701 area of Fayetteville. Living here, you'll have access to top features and amenities.

1 Unit Available
2028 N Leverett AVE
2028 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
Coming soon! Available early August. Taking applications now. Don't miss out on this great 2bd/2ba condo. *Tenant responsible for all utilities. Deposit $1100. Pets negotiable.

1 Unit Available
Baldwin
1297 Deerfield
1297 S Deerfield Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Available now! New flooring! Features fenced in yard. Pets negotiable. Deposit: $1275. Taking applications now! *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance

1 Unit Available
Mount Sequoyah South
778 Erika AVE
778 South Erika Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
1112 sqft
Coming soon! Available mid June. Taking applications now! Great 3bd/2ba duplex unit. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included. Pets negotiable. Deposit $875

1 Unit Available
Asbell
1336 W Mount Comfort RD
1336 West Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1391 sqft
Lovely 3 BD, 2 BA home centrally located in Fayetteville, close to U of A, shopping, restaurants, I-49, and trails.

1 Unit Available
2930 W Marble DR
2930 West Marble Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1537 sqft
Like new, this lovely, spacious home is located in desirable Cobblestone neighborhood in West Fayetteville. Close to schools, shopping, and I-49. Great neighborhood with pond and lots of sidewalks for walking the dog! Washer/dryer included.

1 Unit Available
960 N Meadowlands Drive
960 North Meadowlands Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1862 sqft
4 Bedroom Home, close to the U of A, for Rent - 960 N Meadowlands Drive is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is in a great location close to I-49 and the U of A.

1 Unit Available
Southwest Sequoyah
708 Anna pl
708 North Anna Place, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom House on Mt Sequoyah - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is nestled into a quiet neighborhood on the northeast side of Mt Sequoyah. It has a large fenced in yard, fireplace, washer and dryer, and dishwasher. (RLNE5835718)

1 Unit Available
804 N Malbec Rd
804 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1836 sqft
804 N Malbec Rd Available 07/15/20 Upscale 4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - This Upscale 4 bedroom, 3.

1 Unit Available
788 N Malbec
788 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1836 sqft
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen, this home features granite counter-tops, custom cabinets, and plenty of storage.

1 Unit Available
3441 W Pinot Rd
3441 West Pinot Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
3441 W Pinot Rd Available 08/01/20 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms in Fayetteville!! - This 4 bedroom, 3.

1 Unit Available
684 N. Malbec
684 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1940 sqft
684 N. Malbec Available 08/01/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is new construction and offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen.

1 Unit Available
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV)
3436 West Cork Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1785 sqft
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) Available 08/15/20 Luxurious 4 bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
652 N. Malbec
652 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1803 sqft
652 N. Malbec Available 08/15/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Upscale 4 bedroom, 3.

1 Unit Available
748 N Malbec Rd
748 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2022 sqft
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville AR, ONLY MINUTES FROM THE U of A!!!!! - Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 Unit Available
North Heights
200 Granada Street - 1
200 E Granada St, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1140 sqft
This rental will be available September 1, 2020. This is an upstairs unit.

1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
103 N. Giles Rd
103 North Giles Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
103 N. Giles Rd Available 07/15/20 Modest 3 bedroom 1 bath home ! - Cute Newly Remodeled 1 Story Home in Fayetteville. Perfect for Being close to the Heart of Fayetteville and Access to Campus. Right off Wedington Exit. Appliances Included.

1 Unit Available
5094 West Claxton Circle
5094 West Claxton Circle, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2633 sqft
Excellent newer home with community park and trails!! HUGE living room, two eating areas (one could double as office or at home study area), bonus lounge upstairs, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large pantry, and 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
4167 W Sardinia WY
4167 West Sardinia Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1936 sqft
Welcome to Rupple Meadows! This new luxury home has 3 large bedrooms each featuring their own full-sized en-suite bathroom. The house has an open floor plan kitchen and living room, and includes a half bath in the main living.

1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
1349 N Corsica DR
1349 North Corsica Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1969 sqft
Welcome to Rupple Meadows! This new luxury home has 4 large bedrooms each featuring their own full-sized en-suite bathroom. The house has an open floor plan kitchen and living room, and includes a half bath in the main living.

1 Unit Available
686 W Martha ST
686 West Martha Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Coming soon! Available early July. Taking applications now! Check out this great 3bd/1.5ba fourplex with garage. *Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets negotiable. Deposit $850

July 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Welcome to the July 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fayetteville rents increased moderately over the past month

Fayetteville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fayetteville stand at $582 for a one-bedroom apartment and $751 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Fayetteville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Fayetteville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Conway, where a two-bedroom goes for $756, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.4%).
    • Springdale, Rogers, and Fort Smith have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Fayetteville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Fayetteville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Fayetteville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fayetteville's median two-bedroom rent of $751 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fayetteville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fayetteville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Fayetteville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

