Apartment List
/
AR
/
fayetteville
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

179 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, AR

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
Mount Sequoyah South
19 Units Available
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Johnson
13 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Root School
1 Unit Available
2677 E Tulip
2677 East Tulip Court, Fayetteville, AR
2677 E Tulip Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Fayetteville - 2677 E Tulip in Fayetteville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Sequoyah
1 Unit Available
708 Anna pl
708 North Anna Place, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom House on Mt Sequoyah - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is nestled into a quiet neighborhood on the northeast side of Mt Sequoyah. It has a large fenced in yard, fireplace, washer and dryer, and dishwasher. (RLNE5835718)

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3485 W Tuscan Rd
3485 West Tuscan Road, Fayetteville, AR
3485 W Tuscan Rd Available 08/15/20 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath in Fayetteville, Ar - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fayette Junction
1 Unit Available
2237 S. School - 2237 School
2237 South School Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1799 sqft
2237 S. School - 2237 School Available 06/16/20 Nice older 3 Bedroom Home in south Fayetteville - Large 3 possibly 4 bedroom home in south Fayetteville. Great for having a business and living there. (RLNE5834046)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
912 W. Clinton Drive
912 W Clinton Dr, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
STUDENTS AND FACULTY ONLY - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Unfurnished House, Walking Distance to the U of A (Lawn care provided) No Pets Allowed (RLNE5825718)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baldwin
1 Unit Available
1103 S Splash Drive
1103 South Splash Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1243 sqft
1103 S Splash Drive Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing*Three Bedroom |Two Bath Rental Home in our Quarry Trace Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 1st! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
3372 W Yale St
3372 West Yale Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1450 sqft
3372 W Yale St Available 06/15/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home Coming Soon! - This adorable home consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, new flooring, fresh paint, privacy fenced backyard.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2484 N Surtees Place
2484 North Surtees Place, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
2484 N Surtees Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful French style country home for rent! - 2484 N Surtees Place in Fayetteville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Heights
1 Unit Available
2987 N Quail Creek Dr
2987 North Quail Creek Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home on Huge Lot Near Washington Regional! - Well kept 3 br/2.5 bath home as close to Washington Regional Hospital as it gets! All brick. Quiet street in a great area. New paint, carpet, and appliances. Two living areas.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
2790 N Golden Eagle Drive
2790 North Golden Eagle Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3300 sqft
2790 N Golden Eagle Drive Available 07/01/20 Stunning Views of Fayetteville - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features incredible views of Fayetteville. Located in midtown Fayetteville just off of College Ave.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5094 W. Claxton Circle
5094 West Claxton Circle, Fayetteville, AR
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5617164)

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
804 N Malbec Rd
804 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
804 N Malbec Rd Available 07/15/20 Upscale 4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - This Upscale 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hyland Park
1 Unit Available
1732 N. Sioux Ct
1732 North Sioux Court, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1740 sqft
3Bd 2 Bth in Vandergriff Sch Dist - Long, hard day at work? Hurry home to this gorgeous home updated in modern colors, ceramic and vinyl wood flooring and granite counter-tops.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
772 Malbec
772 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
772 Malbec Available 08/15/20 4 bedroom3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - Stunning 4 bed, 3.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walker Park
1 Unit Available
935 S. Wood Ave
935 South Wood Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
935 S. Wood Ave Available 08/01/20 Downtown Area Home in Fayetteville ! - Three bedroom two bath one story newer model styled home. This home has a very private backyard with covered front porch, ideal for entertaining and privacy.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
536 N. Salem
536 North Salem Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1902 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available in Fayetteville! - Located in the heart of Fayetteville, this property features a stunning grand entry way.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baldwin
1 Unit Available
1149 S Splash Drive
1149 South Splash Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1243 sqft
1149 S Splash Drive Available 07/02/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in our Quarry Trace Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 2nd! Don't miss out on this beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4468 W Sweetgum Ln
4468 West Sweetgum Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1142 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom home in Fayetteville! Convenient to UofA and I-49! - Wonderful Fayetteville home located just 7 mins from U of A with a beautiful walking trail, playground and large park! It has tons of cabinet space, large living area and a covered

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3021 North Elizabeth Avenue
3021 North Elizabeth Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1827 sqft
3021 North Elizabeth Avenue Available 07/06/20 - This large three bedroom two bath home is in the perfect location. It is close to everthing and in a very quiet neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
788 N Malbec
788 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen, this home features granite counter-tops, custom cabinets, and plenty of storage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fayette Junction
1 Unit Available
927 W 15th Street
927 West 15th Street, Fayetteville, AR
927 W 15th Street Available 08/01/20 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Extremely close to U of A Campus Home - Lawn Care Provided!!! This 5 Bedroom 2 Bath home is extremely close to the U of A campus and downtown Fayetteville. Ideal situation for roommates.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
684 N. Malbec
684 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
684 N. Malbec Available 08/01/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.

June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fayetteville rent trends were flat over the past month

Fayetteville rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fayetteville stand at $580 for a one-bedroom apartment and $749 for a two-bedroom. Fayetteville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Fayetteville over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Arkansas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754 and $727, are the two other major cities in the state besides Fayetteville to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1% and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Fayetteville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Fayetteville, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fayetteville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fayetteville's median two-bedroom rent of $749 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Fayetteville.
    • While rents in Fayetteville fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fayetteville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Fayetteville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Apartments with Balcony
    Fayetteville Apartments with GarageFayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFayetteville Apartments with ParkingFayetteville Apartments with Pool
    Fayetteville Apartments with Washer-DryerFayetteville Dog Friendly ApartmentsFayetteville Furnished ApartmentsFayetteville Luxury PlacesFayetteville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, ARBella Vista, AR
    Farmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, ARGravette, AR
    Bethel Heights, ARVan Buren, ARTahlequah, OKFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Mount Sequoyah South

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Arkansas
    NorthWest Arkansas Community College