Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:25 PM

18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, AR

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Johnson
13 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$999
866 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
340 N Campbell Ave
340 North Campbell Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
Location, completely re-modeled and newly furnished are the most compelling features of this property.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
241 W Dickson ST
241 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1136 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Located directly atop a longtime Fayetteville staple, "Dickson Street Liquor," you'll

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2131 Crossover RD Unit #202
2131 North Crossover Road, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
Great 1 bed, 1 bath condo in convenient location.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
721 Taylor ST Unit #1
721 W Taylor St, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
Totally remolded 2 bedroom apartment steps from the U of A. Home features brand new everything, wood floor throughout, stainless steel appliances, all new paint, fixtures, all appliances. Come take a look.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
347 N Rollston AVE
347 North Rollston Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
One bedroom, one bathroom duplex near Dickson St.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
University of Arkansas Historic District
1 Unit Available
738 Razorback
738 N Razorback Rd, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$725
572 sqft
Coming soon! Available early May. Taking applications now! Garage apartment available close to campus. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, secluded location, hardwood floors. Gameday parking in field behind unit.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
121 Boles ST Unit #B
121 W Boles St, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$795
940 sqft
Lovely remodeled super-studio in the heart of downtown Fayetteville! One block from Dickson street Amenities include subway tile backsplash, granite counters, upgraded flooring and lighting. A MUST SEE!

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Wilson Park
1 Unit Available
142 W Cleburn ST
142 West Cleburn Street, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$775
600 sqft
Cute duplex one block from Wilson Park!! One bedroom, gas range, refrigerator, wood floors, lawn care included. No washer dryer on site. Owner is a licensed realtor.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
McNair
1 Unit Available
1635 W Neptune ST Unit #13
1635 West Neptune Street, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment near the University of Arkansas. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided for tenant use.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4254 Meadow Creek CIR
4254 Northeast Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$950
735 sqft
AC replaced in 2019, one bed, one bath condo with covered balcony located on the third floor. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. easy to show and move in ready and centrally located. Property is also listed for sale see ml#1126011

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
944 North Storer
944 North Storer Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$695
500 sqft
DESCRIPTION Flexible leases. Newly remodeled 500 SQFT one bedroom Apartments with Granite Counter tops, New appliances. Walking distance to UofA also near bus route. Off Street Parking. Now leasing
Results within 1 mile of Fayetteville
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
23 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4359 W Anthem DR
4359 W Anthem Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
1821 sqft
Shared home - Two rooms for rent: Tired of living in an old apartment and wondering what's going to break next? Check this out: not just a new place to live, but a brand new home! This place is pristine.
Results within 5 miles of Fayetteville
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Johnson
13 Units Available
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
663 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
995 Pine AVE
995 Pine Ave, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$800
696 sqft
Just finished New Construction. First class workout room and swimming pool, community room wiht a dog park. Conveniently located near shopping, parks and easy to I49. Granite countertops, full size washer and dryer with Stainless appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Fayetteville
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
22 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
Bethel Heights
10 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
673 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.

June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fayetteville rent trends were flat over the past month

Fayetteville rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fayetteville stand at $580 for a one-bedroom apartment and $749 for a two-bedroom. Fayetteville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Fayetteville over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Arkansas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754 and $727, are the two other major cities in the state besides Fayetteville to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1% and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Fayetteville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Fayetteville, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fayetteville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fayetteville's median two-bedroom rent of $749 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Fayetteville.
    • While rents in Fayetteville fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fayetteville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Fayetteville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

