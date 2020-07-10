Apartment List
104 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, AR with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
17 Units Available
Mount Sequoyah South
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Johnson
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Sequoyah
164 N Oklahoma Way
164 North Oklahoma Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 164 N Oklahoma Way - Property Id: 174708 ADORABLE Completely remodeled townhouse/condo on Mt. Sequoyah.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wilson Park
512 N Frisco Ave Apt B
512 North Frisco Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Duplex Near Razorback Greenway and Dickson St! - This duplex is conveniently located to Dickson St.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Root School
2677 E Tulip
2677 East Tulip Court, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
2677 E Tulip Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Fayetteville - 2677 E Tulip in Fayetteville is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Sequoyah
708 Anna pl
708 North Anna Place, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom House on Mt Sequoyah - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is nestled into a quiet neighborhood on the northeast side of Mt Sequoyah. It has a large fenced in yard, fireplace, washer and dryer, and dishwasher. (RLNE5835718)

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3441 W Pinot Rd
3441 West Pinot Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
3441 W Pinot Rd Available 08/01/20 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms in Fayetteville!! - This 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
684 N. Malbec
684 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1940 sqft
684 N. Malbec Available 08/01/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is new construction and offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV)
3436 West Cork Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1785 sqft
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) Available 08/15/20 Luxurious 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
652 N. Malbec
652 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1803 sqft
652 N. Malbec Available 08/15/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Upscale 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
748 N Malbec Rd
748 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2022 sqft
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville AR, ONLY MINUTES FROM THE U of A!!!!! - Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Asbell
1778 Evening Shade Dr.
1778 North Evening Shade Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1475 sqft
Spacious and Clean Duplex on U of A Bus Route! - Really nice and spacious duplex consists of 3 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric oven/range, microwave are included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
2794 Auburn DR
2794 West Auburn Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Fantastic 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage Townhome in the best location. Kitchen boasts an eat in island, Granite counters, stainless appliances, Hardwood floors in Livingroom with a balcony for entertaining or just relaxing in the breeze.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
3035 W Mica ST
3035 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex! 3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49, and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
3033 W Mica ST
3033 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex!3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49 and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Wilson Park
601 N Forest AVE
601 Forest Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
990 sqft
Lovely bungalow home in Wilson park area and less than a mile to U of A campus. Close to NWA Greenway Trail system and the Fayetteville square. Close to everything but quiet and surrounded by many mature trees. Hardwood floors through most of house.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
721 Taylor ST Unit #2
721 W Taylor St, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Totally remolded 2 bedroom apartment steps from the U of A. Home features brand new everything, wood floor throughout, stainless steel appliances, all new paint, fixtures, all appliances. Come take a look.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
946 Peachtree DR
946 West Peachtree Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1496 sqft
Great condo/townhouse in great location. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large fenced in backyard, balcony off front of unit, and a covered front porch. On U of A bus route.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1792 N Chestnut AVE
1792 North Chestnut Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1540 sqft
Nice townhouse on U of A bus route. Home features 3 bed, 2 bath with master downstairs. Nice patio on back of unit for grilling/entertaining, fireplace in living room. All appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
North Heights
66 E Cydnee ST
66 East Cydnee Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1508 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo in a great location! Near WA Regional Hospital, walking trails, shopping, restaurants & movie theatre. Large open living rm w/vaulted ceiling, and cozy gas fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
631 N Longfellow LN
631 North Longfellow Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1800 sqft
Nice row house conveniently located to everything. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, all new vinyl flooring, gas log fireplace in living area, granite counter tops, big kitchen, all appliances, nice front porch & cozy side patios.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Sequoyah South
778 Erika AVE
778 South Erika Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
1112 sqft
Coming soon! Available mid June. Taking applications now! Great 3bd/2ba duplex unit. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included. Pets negotiable. Deposit $875

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
687 Betty Jo DR
687 North Betty Jo Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
1040 sqft
Large well-maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse. There is a deck off the front bedroom, appliances included such as refrigerator and washer and dryer. No smoking allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
2225 Jonquil RD
2225 East Jonquil Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1582 sqft
Available July 1. 3 bedroom 2 bath house with two car garage 1700+/- SF, within two blocks of Gulley Park Large eat-in kitchen, living room fireplace, Side-by-side refrigerator provided, washer and dryer provided, Privacy fenced backyard. No smoking.

July 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fayetteville rents increased moderately over the past month

Fayetteville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fayetteville stand at $582 for a one-bedroom apartment and $751 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Fayetteville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Fayetteville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Conway, where a two-bedroom goes for $756, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.4%).
    • Springdale, Rogers, and Fort Smith have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Fayetteville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Fayetteville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Fayetteville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fayetteville's median two-bedroom rent of $751 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fayetteville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fayetteville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Fayetteville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

