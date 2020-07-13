Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

34 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, AR with pool

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
18 Units Available
Mount Sequoyah South
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Johnson
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
23 Units Available
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Quality Without Compromise – Discover quality without compromise at the perfect setting of Maple Manor Apartments, nestled by the scenic Boston Mountains, and only moments from shopping & choice restaurants with Razorback Transit close by to the

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville Country Club
2930 College DR
2930 South College Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2679 sqft
Extra-nice Executive home with split floor plan. NEW faux-wood floor in living room. Separate formal dining room with chandelier. The large open “Great Room” has encased gas fireplace and built-in TV nook with doors and is all open with kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
788 N Malbec
788 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1836 sqft
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen, this home features granite counter-tops, custom cabinets, and plenty of storage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Salem Village
3616 Clabber Creek BLVD
3616 Clabber Creek Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Very nice 3 bed 3 full bath home in Clabber Creek.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1736 Overcrest ST
1736 East Overcrest Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1792 sqft
Coming soon! Available mid to late June. Taking applications now. Adorable 3bd/2ba home with in ground swimming pool! *Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and pool maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1550

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Salem Village
3614 N. Tower Circle
3614 North Tower Circle, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
3614 N. Tower Circle Available 08/01/20 Three Bed / Three Bath with Fenced Yard and Community Pool - Pre-Leasing for August 2018 Convenient and contemporary floor plan. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths. 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
721 Rupple Rd
721 North Rupple Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3150371)

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Johnson
4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102
4245 Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Below market Lease Rate!!! Fabulous "Natchez" Townhome in an incredible location. First Building on right, Ground level, close to club house and pool! Close to shopping and Dinning as well as various entertainment activities.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Copper Creek
3315 Waterstone DR
3315 East Waterstone Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2053 sqft
Walk or ride bikes to Lake Fay trails. No neighbors on 1 side or back. Pool, tennis, basketball & park in the neighborhood. Second bedroom also has it's own full bathroom. Huge master bath. 2nd living open to kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3522 Clearwood DR
3522 West Clearwood Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1565 sqft
Coming soon! Available late July. Taking applications now! Check out this gorgeous 3bd/2ba home. Features whirlpool tub in master, fenced in yard, and great covered back deck. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2576 Carnation CT
2576 East Carnation Court, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1793 sqft
SEE MLS #: 1131268 This stand alone building is legally a "Condo," as part of the Woodbury HPR.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
203 N Powderhorn Drive
203 North Powderhorn Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
203 N Powderhorn Drive Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath With Bonus Room For Rent Fayetteville - 203 Powderhorn is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Salem Village
3600 S Tower Circle
3600 South Tower Circle, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1954 sqft
3600 S Tower Circle Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home For Rent - 3600 South Tower Circle is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in Clabber Creek.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
826 N Malbec Rd
826 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1940 sqft
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville, Arkansas!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
536 N. Salem
536 North Salem Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1902 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available in Fayetteville! - Located in the heart of Fayetteville, this property features a stunning grand entry way.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
1619 N Hazeltine Dr
1619 North Hazeltine Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1503 sqft
Three bedroom Home with Hardwood Floors Throughout! Great Location! - Well cared for all brick home with tile floors in all the wet areas and hardwoods in living and bedrooms. Kitchen features granite counters and a large dining area.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4720 Trail Dust ST
4720 West Trail Dust Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1966 sqft
Great Location just minutes from I-49 in Fayetteville off Wedington Exit. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has split floor plan, granite counters, hardwood and tile flooring throughout home, large fence yard with beautiful landscaping.
Results within 1 mile of Fayetteville
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
22 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
Studio
$570
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
942 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Johnson
4901 Roxbury
4901 Roxberry Way, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1568 sqft
Brick home on quiet street in excellent location close to offices, hospitals, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and I-49. NEW FAUX-wood floors in living room, hallway and all bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Fayetteville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Johnson
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$736
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$891
1002 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
235 Sundown
235 Sundown Drive, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1449 sqft
Great 3 bed 2 bath home. New flooring and paint. Split floor plan, vinyl plank wood flooring in main living area carpet in bedrooms, large fenced back yard. Master has separate whirlpool tub and shower.

July 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fayetteville rents increased moderately over the past month

Fayetteville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fayetteville stand at $582 for a one-bedroom apartment and $751 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Fayetteville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Fayetteville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Conway, where a two-bedroom goes for $756, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.4%).
    • Springdale, Rogers, and Fort Smith have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Fayetteville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Fayetteville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Fayetteville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fayetteville's median two-bedroom rent of $751 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fayetteville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fayetteville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Fayetteville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

