Apartment List
/
AR
/
fayetteville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

106 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, AR

Finding an apartment in Fayetteville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Johnson
13 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$999
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
Mount Sequoyah South
19 Units Available
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
536 N. Salem
536 North Salem Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1902 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available in Fayetteville! - Located in the heart of Fayetteville, this property features a stunning grand entry way.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
772 Malbec
772 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1765 sqft
772 Malbec Available 08/15/20 4 bedroom3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - Stunning 4 bed, 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baldwin
1 Unit Available
1149 S Splash Drive
1149 South Splash Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1243 sqft
1149 S Splash Drive Available 07/02/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in our Quarry Trace Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 2nd! Don't miss out on this beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
628 N Malbec
628 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
628 N Malbec Available 08/15/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3021 North Elizabeth Avenue
3021 North Elizabeth Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1827 sqft
3021 North Elizabeth Avenue Available 07/06/20 - This large three bedroom two bath home is in the perfect location. It is close to everthing and in a very quiet neighborhood.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 N Malbec Rd
804 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1836 sqft
804 N Malbec Rd Available 07/15/20 Upscale 4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - This Upscale 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 N Malbec Rd
826 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1940 sqft
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville, Arkansas!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
521 North Salem Rd
521 North Salem Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2252 sqft
521 North Salem Rd Available 08/30/20 Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available in Fayetteville! - Located in the heart of Fayetteville, this property features a stunning grand entry way.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
684 N. Malbec
684 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1940 sqft
684 N. Malbec Available 08/01/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4468 W Sweetgum Ln
4468 West Sweetgum Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1142 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom home in Fayetteville! Convenient to UofA and I-49! - Wonderful Fayetteville home located just 7 mins from U of A with a beautiful walking trail, playground and large park! It has tons of cabinet space, large living area and a covered

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Heights
1 Unit Available
2987 N Quail Creek Dr
2987 North Quail Creek Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2525 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home on Huge Lot Near Washington Regional! - Well kept 3 br/2.5 bath home as close to Washington Regional Hospital as it gets! All brick. Quiet street in a great area. New paint, carpet, and appliances. Two living areas.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
788 N Malbec
788 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1836 sqft
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen, this home features granite counter-tops, custom cabinets, and plenty of storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3496 Cork Ln
3496 West Cork Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1796 sqft
3496 Cork Ln Available 08/01/20 Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Luxurious Upscale 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
611 N Salem Rd (Lot 79 FHV)
611 North Salem Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1918 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Fayetteville, AR!!! - Modern upscale 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Fayetteville, Arkansas, near shopping centers and just minutes away from the U of A campus.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
652 N. Malbec
652 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1803 sqft
652 N. Malbec Available 08/15/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Upscale 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV)
3436 West Cork Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1785 sqft
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) Available 08/15/20 Luxurious 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
716 N Malbec Rd
716 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1964 sqft
716 N Malbec Rd Available 07/20/20 Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!! - Stunning 4 bed, 2.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3472 Cork Ln
3472 West Cork Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2036 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Upscale 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Salem Village
1 Unit Available
3614 N. Tower Circle
3614 North Tower Circle, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
3614 N. Tower Circle Available 08/01/20 Three Bed / Three Bath with Fenced Yard and Community Pool - Pre-Leasing for August 2018 Convenient and contemporary floor plan. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths. 2 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4623 W. Colfax Loop
4623 West Colfax Loop, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!! AVAILABLE NOW!! - This home's location has easy access to I-49.and close too schools, shopping, restaurants, and the U of A. This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a great family friendly neighborhood. Farmington Schools.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Root School
1 Unit Available
2677 E Tulip
2677 East Tulip Court, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
2677 E Tulip Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Fayetteville - 2677 E Tulip in Fayetteville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Sequoyah
1 Unit Available
708 Anna pl
708 North Anna Place, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom House on Mt Sequoyah - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is nestled into a quiet neighborhood on the northeast side of Mt Sequoyah. It has a large fenced in yard, fireplace, washer and dryer, and dishwasher. (RLNE5835718)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fayetteville, AR

Finding an apartment in Fayetteville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Apartments with Balcony
Fayetteville Apartments with GarageFayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFayetteville Apartments with ParkingFayetteville Apartments with Pool
Fayetteville Apartments with Washer-DryerFayetteville Dog Friendly ApartmentsFayetteville Furnished ApartmentsFayetteville Luxury PlacesFayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, ARBella Vista, AR
Farmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, ARGravette, AR
Bethel Heights, ARVan Buren, ARTahlequah, OKFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Sequoyah South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College