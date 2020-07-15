Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM

153 Apartments For Rent Near University of Arkansas

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
23 Units Available
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Quality Without Compromise – Discover quality without compromise at the perfect setting of Maple Manor Apartments, nestled by the scenic Boston Mountains, and only moments from shopping & choice restaurants with Razorback Transit close by to the
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
18 Units Available
Mount Sequoyah South
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 02:30 PM
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville Country Club
Grandview
401 W 24th St, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
997 sqft
Discover Grandview Apartments in Fayetteville, AR. This community is located in the 72701 area of Fayetteville. Living here, you'll have access to top features and amenities.

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1211 N Oakland Apt. #3
1211 North Oakland Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Updated vinyl plank flooring and carpet in bedrooms. Updated paint and counter-tops. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment - 1000 square feet - Upstairs unit. Kitchen has over-sized refrigerator and range.

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilson Park
1002 N. Molly Court
1002 North Molly Court, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Great 1800 sq ft townhome! Large 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths with a two car garage. Lovely patio area. Just yards from the Razorback Greenway trail and close to Wilson Park and University of Arkansas. Washer, Dryer, & Refrigerator included.

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Putnam
730 West Stone Street
730 West Stone Street, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2200 sqft
Stunning 4 Bed/3.5 Bath modern home just down the street from the University of Arkansas and University bus stop.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
4103 W Santa Maria LN
4103 West Santa Maria Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2050 sqft
PRE-LEASING FOR FALL! Welcome home to Rupple Meadows! These new luxury homes feature 4 large bedrooms each with their own full-sized bathroom and a half bath in the main living area. Gorgeous open kitchen and living room with lots of natural light.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
4105 W Santa Maria LN
4105 West Santa Maria Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2050 sqft
PRE-LEASING FOR FALL! Welcome home to Rupple Meadows! These new luxury homes feature 4 large bedrooms each with their own full-sized bathroom and a half bath in the main living area. Gorgeous open kitchen and living room with lots of natural light.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
1349 N Corsica DR
1349 North Corsica Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1969 sqft
Welcome to Rupple Meadows! This new luxury home has 4 large bedrooms each featuring their own full-sized en-suite bathroom. The house has an open floor plan kitchen and living room, and includes a half bath in the main living.

Last updated June 7 at 07:18 AM
1 Unit Available
269 S Rolling Woods Way
269 South Rolling Woods Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1252 sqft
Fabulous townhouse with granite and stainless steel kitchens, all appliances including Samsung washers and dryers! Nicely equipped with a large deck overlooking wooded park! Each unit includes a 2 car garage with an opener and remotes.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
2794 Auburn DR
2794 West Auburn Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Fantastic 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage Townhome in the best location. Kitchen boasts an eat in island, Granite counters, stainless appliances, Hardwood floors in Livingroom with a balcony for entertaining or just relaxing in the breeze.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2798 Blackstone Xing
2798 West Blackstone Crossing, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1377 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo!! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath minutes from the U of A!!!! - FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom 2.

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
V.A. Hill
1201 N Woolsey Avenue
1201 North Woolsey Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2190 sqft
Outstanding large and solid 1958 brick ranch close to the VA Medical Center and UAMS campus and just a few blocks from Wilson Park. Easy access to NWA Greenway Trail system.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV)
3436 West Cork Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1785 sqft
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) Available 08/15/20 Luxurious 4 bedroom 2.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
4167 W Sardinia WY
4167 West Sardinia Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1936 sqft
Welcome to Rupple Meadows! This new luxury home has 3 large bedrooms each featuring their own full-sized en-suite bathroom. The house has an open floor plan kitchen and living room, and includes a half bath in the main living.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Asbell
2251 Skyler DR
2251 West Skyler Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Great townhouse in W Fayetteville.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
4136 W Sardinia WY
4136 West Sardinia Way, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2000 sqft
PRE-LEASING FOR FALL! Welcome home to Rupple Meadows! These new luxury homes feature 4 large bedrooms each with their own full-sized bathroom and a half bath in the main living area. Gorgeous open kitchen and living room with lots of natural light.

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1115 N. Leverett Ave. - 206
1115 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Just steps to University bus stop! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Updated cabinetry, granite counters, and appliances. Washer & Dryer included. Plenty of parking. Very close to Greenway trail & Columbus house brewery.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
3033 W Mica ST
3033 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex!3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49 and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1621 N. Leverett Ave. - 04
1621 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
700 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. Large kitchen, open floor plan, and private balcony. Washer & Dryer included. Close to Greenway Trail & University bus routes. Near downtown amenities such as Dickson St and historic square.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
3061 W Wildflower ST
3061 West Wildflower Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1336 sqft
Great home in Fayetteville. Just remodeled. All new paint, wood style flooring thru main living area and carpet in bedrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
3035 W Mica ST
3035 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex! 3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49, and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
563 N Salem Rd
563 North Salem Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2197 sqft
563 N Salem Rd Available 08/14/20 Stunning Home in the Heart of Fayetteville Arkansas! - Stunning home featuring maintenance free living! 4 bed, 3 bath, 2-car garage home in the perfect location! Home features wood floors, granite counter tops,

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
3450 West Chevaux Drive
3450 West Chevaux Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1299 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo, located close to the UofA, I-49, shopping, banking & restaurants. Perfect for students, young professionals, investors, etc. Quite and impeccably maintained, turn-key condo w/washer, dryer, fridge & microwave.

