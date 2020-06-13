107 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, AR with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Johnson
13 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$950
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
Mount Sequoyah South
19 Units Available
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Huntingdon
1 Unit Available
2602 E Sweetbriar DR
2602 East Sweetbriar Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$995
1296 sqft
Wood type flooring on main level, carpet upstairs, located on paradise golf course and trial system, sought after location, reserved parking, balcony and patio.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Jennings Plus
1 Unit Available
488 Block AVE
488 South Block Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1915 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The SoFay Farmhouse is a luxurious new home in South Fayetteville (SoFay) nestled only a 1/2-MILE away from the town square and 1 MILE from the U of A.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
241 W Dickson ST
241 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1136 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Located directly atop a longtime Fayetteville staple, "Dickson Street Liquor," you'll

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2221 W Deane ST
2221 West Deane Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1236 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom quad-plex unit conveniently located to I49 access and less than a 10 minute drive to U of A campus! Open concept living area with eat in kitchen and back patio off living room. All appliances included and washer and dryer provided.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2757 W Cottonwillow WY
2757 West Cottonwillow Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
Beautiful townhouse off I49! Townhouse has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with open concept layout. Kitchen and living area are complete with walk out patio, pantry, island, and all appliances. Large open, shared green space/backyard.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
299 Noble LN
299 East Noble Lane, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1438 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Modern luxury home! A stay at the Abshier means a PERFECT central Fayetteville

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102
4245 Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Below market Lease Rate!!! Fabulous "Natchez" Townhome in an incredible location. First Building on right, Ground level, close to club house and pool! Close to shopping and Dinning as well as various entertainment activities.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
104 W Spring ST
104 West Spring Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,590
2236 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Downtown location is perfect for travelers wanting to get the full Fayetteville

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
124 South ST
124 West South Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1540 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Modern & unique, we are located just 3min from Downtown Fayetteville's town square.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Fayette Junction
1 Unit Available
832 W Walker ST
832 Walker Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1008 sqft
Fabulous Cottage in Great Location. Single story, light filled, updated home with lots of attention to detail. Hardwood and tile throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Woodland
1 Unit Available
1726 N Reno DR
1726 North Reno Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1850 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom townhouse less than 10 minutes from the U of A campus! This townhouse comes with 3.5 baths and a bonus/office room - can't beat that! Wood-like tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
340 Campbell AVE Unit #8
340 N Campbell Ave, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
891 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Ideal for guests looking to enjoy downtown. WALK to the U of A + 1 block from Dickson. 1 King BR, 1 Queen BR each w/ private baths.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
V.A. Hill
1 Unit Available
423 Spruce ST
423 West Spruce Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
820 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Authentic mid-century furniture and decor is brought to life with live plants, bright and comfy bedding, all new kitchen appliances, and beautiful wood floors.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Wilson Park
1 Unit Available
523 W Hawthorn ST
523 West Hawthorn Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1414 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Hawthorn is a cozy, luxury home in Fayetteville's historic Wilson Park.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
609 W Dickson ST Unit #608
609 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Simplified living situated in the heart of Fayetteville’s entertainment district. A spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers an open kitchen, living, and dining floorplan included in 1,560 heated sq ft.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Woodland
1 Unit Available
1738 N Reno DR
1738 North Reno Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1850 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom townhouse less than 10 minutes from the U of A campus! This townhouse comes with 3.5 baths and a bonus/office room - can't beat that! Wood-like tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Woodland
1 Unit Available
138 E Sycamore ST
138 East Sycamore Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom townhouse less than 10 minutes from the U of A campus! This townhouse comes with 3.5 baths and a covered patio off living area with storage closet. Wood-like tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Woodland
1 Unit Available
142 E Sycamore ST
142 East Sycamore Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom townhouse less than 10 minutes from the U of A campus! This townhouse comes with 3.5 baths and a covered patio off living area with storage closet. Wood-like tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Washington-Willow
1 Unit Available
400 Maple ST
400 East Maple Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1411 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION One of a kind, fully furnished, home in the historic district. This home has a lot of charm and has been fully renovated.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
1349 N Corsica DR
1349 North Corsica Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1969 sqft
Welcome to Rupple Meadows! This new luxury home has 4 large bedrooms each featuring their own full-sized en-suite bathroom. The house has an open floor plan kitchen and living room, and includes a half bath in the main living.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
946 Peachtree DR
946 West Peachtree Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1496 sqft
Great condo/townhouse in great location. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large fenced in backyard, balcony off front of unit, and a covered front porch. On U of A bus route.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fayetteville, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fayetteville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

