28 Furnished Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, AR

Jennings Plus
1 Unit Available
488 Block AVE
488 South Block Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1915 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The SoFay Farmhouse is a luxurious new home in South Fayetteville (SoFay) nestled only a 1/2-MILE away from the town square and 1 MILE from the U of A.

Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
241 W Dickson ST
241 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1136 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Located directly atop a longtime Fayetteville staple, "Dickson Street Liquor," you'll

Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.

Mount Sequoyah South
1 Unit Available
1209 S Ivory Bill LN
1209 South Ivory Bill Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2021 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Ivory missed no details when prepping for guests.

Township Hill
1 Unit Available
2497 Wilderness LN
2497 North Wilderness Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2296 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! A contemporary-modern home with plenty of open living space & a ton of flair! Located in midtown

Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
1251 Sicily LN
1251 North Sicily Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! **This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!** The Sicily House is the perfect place for all guests to live in full comfort

1 Unit Available
299 Noble LN
299 East Noble Lane, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1438 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Modern luxury home! A stay at the Abshier means a PERFECT central Fayetteville

Elm-Erstan-Baker
1 Unit Available
258 Miller ST
258 West Miller Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
896 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Gregg Greenhouse is a beautiful craftsman style home centrally located just 1-mi from the U

Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
104 W Spring ST
104 West Spring Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,590
2236 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Downtown location is perfect for travelers wanting to get the full Fayetteville

Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
124 South ST
124 West South Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1540 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Modern & unique, we are located just 3min from Downtown Fayetteville's town square.

Root School
1 Unit Available
1340 N Mission BLVD
1340 North Mission Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1695 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Mission Rock House is a little bite of Fayetteville History.

V.A. Hill
1 Unit Available
319 Holly ST
319 West Holly Street, Fayetteville, AR
7 Bedrooms
$5,000
1795 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Feast your eyes on the Holly House, a colorful 7-BR home just 1/2 a mile from the U of A.

Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
340 Campbell AVE Unit #8
340 N Campbell Ave, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
891 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Ideal for guests looking to enjoy downtown. WALK to the U of A + 1 block from Dickson. 1 King BR, 1 Queen BR each w/ private baths.

V.A. Hill
1 Unit Available
423 Spruce ST
423 West Spruce Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
820 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Authentic mid-century furniture and decor is brought to life with live plants, bright and comfy bedding, all new kitchen appliances, and beautiful wood floors.

Wilson Park
1 Unit Available
523 W Hawthorn ST
523 West Hawthorn Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1414 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Hawthorn is a cozy, luxury home in Fayetteville's historic Wilson Park.

Washington-Willow
1 Unit Available
400 Maple ST
400 East Maple Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1411 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION One of a kind, fully furnished, home in the historic district. This home has a lot of charm and has been fully renovated.

Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
1240 N Carriage WY
1240 North Carriage Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1430 sqft
ATTN: College Students! Looking for 2 roommates to pay $500 each. Fantastic floorplan with two large living areas. Fully furnished with all appliances. Fenced yard. Updates throughout. 7 minutes to U of A campus, near shopping and dining.

Fayette Junction
1 Unit Available
1533 S Duncan AVE
1533 South Duncan Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1337 sqft
College students welcome! Both sides of this beautiful duplex are fully furnished and will be available August 1st. This duplex is close to everything! It's blocks away from the U of A and minutes away from I-49 and Baum Stadium.

1 Unit Available
875 W Holly ST
875 West Holly Street, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2100 sqft
Completely furnished and executively furnished home!! Has everything you need!! Brand new construction, 3 level home.

Fayetteville Country Club
1 Unit Available
2930 College DR
2930 South College Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2679 sqft
Extra-nice Executive home with split floor plan. NEW faux-wood floor in living room. Separate formal dining room with chandelier. The large open “Great Room” has encased gas fireplace and built-in TV nook with doors and is all open with kitchen.

Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
121 Boles ST
121 West Boles Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
940 sqft
LOCATION IS EVERYTHING! Walking distance from Dickson street and the Square. Fully furnished home is move in ready! Perfect for executives, professionals, or anyone that's too busy to worry about furniture. You'll never need to Uber downtown again.

Fayette Junction
1 Unit Available
1535 S Duncan AVE
1535 South Duncan Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1337 sqft
College students welcome! Both sides of this beautiful duplex are fully furnished and will be available August 1st. This duplex is close to everything! It's blocks away from the U of A and minutes away from I-49 and Baum Stadium.

1 Unit Available
2576 Carnation CT
2576 East Carnation Court, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1793 sqft
SEE MLS #: 1131268 This stand alone building is legally a "Condo," as part of the Woodbury HPR.
Results within 1 mile of Fayetteville

1 Unit Available
4727 W Hoover Loop
4727 W Hoover Loop, Washington County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
New Construction 3/2 Home for Rent! - 4727 Hoover Loop Fayetteville, AR is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This adorable 3bd/2ba home will not last long! New construction with beautiful finishes. Designer gray paint.

June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fayetteville rent trends were flat over the past month

Fayetteville rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fayetteville stand at $580 for a one-bedroom apartment and $749 for a two-bedroom. Fayetteville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Fayetteville over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Arkansas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754 and $727, are the two other major cities in the state besides Fayetteville to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1% and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Fayetteville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Fayetteville, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fayetteville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fayetteville's median two-bedroom rent of $749 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Fayetteville.
    • While rents in Fayetteville fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fayetteville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Fayetteville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

