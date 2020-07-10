Apartment List
/
AR
/
fayetteville
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:58 PM

188 Luxury Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, AR

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
17 Units Available
Mount Sequoyah South
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Johnson
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
23 Units Available
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Quality Without Compromise – Discover quality without compromise at the perfect setting of Maple Manor Apartments, nestled by the scenic Boston Mountains, and only moments from shopping & choice restaurants with Razorback Transit close by to the

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Sequoyah
164 N Oklahoma Way
164 North Oklahoma Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 164 N Oklahoma Way - Property Id: 174708 ADORABLE Completely remodeled townhouse/condo on Mt. Sequoyah.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
960 N Meadowlands Drive
960 North Meadowlands Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1862 sqft
4 Bedroom Home, close to the U of A, for Rent - 960 N Meadowlands Drive is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is in a great location close to I-49 and the U of A.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Root School
2677 E Tulip
2677 East Tulip Court, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
2677 E Tulip Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Fayetteville - 2677 E Tulip in Fayetteville is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Sequoyah
708 Anna pl
708 North Anna Place, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom House on Mt Sequoyah - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is nestled into a quiet neighborhood on the northeast side of Mt Sequoyah. It has a large fenced in yard, fireplace, washer and dryer, and dishwasher. (RLNE5835718)

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2956 W Marble Drive
2956 West Marble Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1906 sqft
2956 W Marble Drive Available 08/07/20 Custom Home in Fayetteville - Newer custom built home on corner lot with 3 car garage. Gorgeous flowers, plants & trees surround the 3BR, 2BA home.

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
804 N Malbec Rd
804 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1836 sqft
804 N Malbec Rd Available 07/15/20 Upscale 4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - This Upscale 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
788 N Malbec
788 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1836 sqft
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen, this home features granite counter-tops, custom cabinets, and plenty of storage.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3441 W Pinot Rd
3441 West Pinot Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
3441 W Pinot Rd Available 08/01/20 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms in Fayetteville!! - This 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fayette Junction
927 W 15th Street
927 West 15th Street, Fayetteville, AR
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
1375 sqft
927 W 15th Street Available 08/01/20 PRICE REDUCED! 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Extremely close to U of A - Rent Reduction Now Equal to $290 Per Person.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
684 N. Malbec
684 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1940 sqft
684 N. Malbec Available 08/01/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is new construction and offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV)
3436 West Cork Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1785 sqft
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) Available 08/15/20 Luxurious 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
652 N. Malbec
652 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1803 sqft
652 N. Malbec Available 08/15/20 Luxurious New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home !!! minutes from the U of A!!!!! - Upscale 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
748 N Malbec Rd
748 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2022 sqft
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville AR, ONLY MINUTES FROM THE U of A!!!!! - Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2978 N. Apatite Drive
2978 North Apatite Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1762 sqft
***2978 Apatite*** - Great location!! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located on a corner lot directly across the street from Holcomb Elementary.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Asbell
1778 Evening Shade Dr.
1778 North Evening Shade Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1475 sqft
Spacious and Clean Duplex on U of A Bus Route! - Really nice and spacious duplex consists of 3 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric oven/range, microwave are included.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Jennings Plus
488 Block AVE
488 South Block Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1915 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The SoFay Farmhouse is a luxurious new home in South Fayetteville (SoFay) nestled only a 1/2-MILE away from the town square and 1 MILE from the U of A.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
2794 Auburn DR
2794 West Auburn Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Fantastic 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage Townhome in the best location. Kitchen boasts an eat in island, Granite counters, stainless appliances, Hardwood floors in Livingroom with a balcony for entertaining or just relaxing in the breeze.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
3035 W Mica ST
3035 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex! 3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49, and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
3033 W Mica ST
3033 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex!3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49 and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Fayette Junction
2101 Emma AVE
2101 South Emma Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in South Fayetteville for lease! Home has quick access to 71B/U of A/ and I49! Home features: 2 car garage, large fenced backyard, wood floors throughout and all appliances included as a courtesy to the tenants.

July 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fayetteville rents increased moderately over the past month

Fayetteville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fayetteville stand at $582 for a one-bedroom apartment and $751 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Fayetteville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Fayetteville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Conway, where a two-bedroom goes for $756, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.4%).
    • Springdale, Rogers, and Fort Smith have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Fayetteville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Fayetteville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Fayetteville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fayetteville's median two-bedroom rent of $751 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fayetteville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fayetteville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Fayetteville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Apartments with Balcony
    Fayetteville Apartments with GarageFayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFayetteville Apartments with ParkingFayetteville Apartments with Pool
    Fayetteville Apartments with Washer-DryerFayetteville Dog Friendly ApartmentsFayetteville Furnished ApartmentsFayetteville Luxury PlacesFayetteville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, ARBella Vista, AR
    Farmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, ARGravette, AR
    Bethel Heights, ARVan Buren, ARTahlequah, OKFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Mount Sequoyah South

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Arkansas
    NorthWest Arkansas Community College