Apartment List
/
AR
/
fayetteville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, AR with garage

Fayetteville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Johnson
13 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$999
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Root School
1 Unit Available
1340 N Mission BLVD
1340 North Mission Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1695 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Mission Rock House is a little bite of Fayetteville History.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2802 W Blackstone Crossing
2802 West Blackstone Crossing, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1377 sqft
Excellent Location! This newer built townhome has 1,337 sqft. of living space including, 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms, and a two car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
1253 N Rupple
1253 North Rupple Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
Excellent rental property for the upcoming summer session and school year! This property had 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and a full garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodland
1 Unit Available
1726 N Reno DR
1726 North Reno Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1850 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom townhouse less than 10 minutes from the U of A campus! This townhouse comes with 3.5 baths and a bonus/office room - can't beat that! Wood-like tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2757 W Cottonwillow WY
2757 West Cottonwillow Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
Beautiful townhouse off I49! Townhouse has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with open concept layout. Kitchen and living area are complete with walk out patio, pantry, island, and all appliances. Large open, shared green space/backyard.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
600 Tennyson LN
600 North Tennyson Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1893 sqft
Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms on upper level, gas fireplace insert in livingroom, appliances include: refrigerator, washer and dryer, oven dishwasher and cooktop; 2 car garage behind home; other parking on street; lawn and landscape

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
3033 W Mica ST
3033 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex!3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49 and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
White Rock
1 Unit Available
6294 Milliken BND
6294 West Milliken Bend, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1421 sqft
SPACIOUS, REMODELED DUPLEX FOR RENT!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage located in desirable Legacy Pointe S/D. Spacious master with 2 walk-in closets. New floors, new carpet, new upgraded appliances, comes with refrigerator and washer/dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodland
1 Unit Available
138 E Sycamore ST
138 East Sycamore Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom townhouse less than 10 minutes from the U of A campus! This townhouse comes with 3.5 baths and a covered patio off living area with storage closet. Wood-like tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Wilson Park
1 Unit Available
1000 N Molly CT
1000 North Molly Court, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car garage! Just steps to University bus stop! Washer/dryer & refrigerator.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodland
1 Unit Available
142 E Sycamore ST
142 East Sycamore Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom townhouse less than 10 minutes from the U of A campus! This townhouse comes with 3.5 baths and a covered patio off living area with storage closet. Wood-like tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Mount Sequoyah South
1 Unit Available
1268 S Ivory Bill LN
1268 South Ivory Bill Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1426 sqft
Like new 3 Bed 2 Bath with granite countertops throughout, vinyl plank flooring in living area, fenced yard. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. No smoking, pets negotiable.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodland
1 Unit Available
1738 N Reno DR
1738 North Reno Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1850 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom townhouse less than 10 minutes from the U of A campus! This townhouse comes with 3.5 baths and a bonus/office room - can't beat that! Wood-like tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2956 W Marble DR
2956 West Marble Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1875 sqft
Newer custom built home on corner lot with 3 car garage. Gorgeous flowers, plants & trees surround the 3BR, 2BA home. Easy to I49, U of A & close enough to walk to Holcomb Elementary.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
3035 W Mica ST
3035 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex! 3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49, and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Fayette Junction
1 Unit Available
2101 Emma AVE
2101 South Emma Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in South Fayetteville for lease! Home has quick access to 71B/U of A/ and I49! Home features: 2 car garage, large fenced backyard, wood floors throughout and all appliances included as a courtesy to the tenants.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Hyland Park
1 Unit Available
1856 N Hunters Ridge
1856 North Hunter's Ridge, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1915 sqft
Lovely single family home for lease in East Fayetteville! 3 bedroom, 2 bath with large living room, eat -in kitchen, privacy fenced backyard and 2 car garage. Available now. Call for a showing today.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
4167 W Sardinia WY
4167 West Sardinia Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1936 sqft
Welcome to Rupple Meadows! This new luxury home has 3 large bedrooms each featuring their own full-sized en-suite bathroom. The house has an open floor plan kitchen and living room, and includes a half bath in the main living.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2504 W Cornerstone PL
2504 West Cornerstone Place, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
4 bedroom / 2 bath house with a 2 car garage that is great for roommates. Bedrooms are all the same size, there is no master bedroom. House located 2 miles from the University off Porter Rd. On the U of A bus route - Orange.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Salem Village
1 Unit Available
3616 Clabber Creek BLVD
3616 Clabber Creek Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Very nice 3 bed 3 full bath home in Clabber Creek.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
1240 N Carriage WY
1240 North Carriage Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1430 sqft
ATTN: College Students! Looking for 2 roommates to pay $500 each. Fantastic floorplan with two large living areas. Fully furnished with all appliances. Fenced yard. Updates throughout. 7 minutes to U of A campus, near shopping and dining.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
875 W Holly ST
875 West Holly Street, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2100 sqft
Completely furnished and executively furnished home!! Has everything you need!! Brand new construction, 3 level home.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
535 W Meadow ST
535 West Meadow Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2470 sqft
Meadowmere Town homes. Luxury living near downtown. Modern living steps from Dickson St. and Downtown Fayetteville. Flexible design that can be utilized as live/work environment ( 1st level bedroom could be a home office). Features 3 BR, 3.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Apartments with Balcony
Fayetteville Apartments with GarageFayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFayetteville Apartments with ParkingFayetteville Apartments with Pool
Fayetteville Apartments with Washer-DryerFayetteville Dog Friendly ApartmentsFayetteville Furnished ApartmentsFayetteville Luxury PlacesFayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, ARBella Vista, AR
Farmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, ARGravette, AR
Bethel Heights, ARVan Buren, ARTahlequah, OKFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Sequoyah South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College