67 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, AR

Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Mount Sequoyah South
19 Units Available
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Johnson
12 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2054 N Garland Ave 14
2054 North Garland Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
950 sqft
Unit 14 Available 07/15/20 2br Townhouse - Property Id: 297026 2br 1.5 bath townhouse. Just remodeled! New flooring! Washer/Dryer included! Water paid! End unit with plenty of parking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
726 Van Gogh Pl
726 West Van Gogh Place, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1008 sqft
REMODELED CONDO IN FAYETTEVILLE! - THIS CONDO/PATIO HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED! TOTALLY REFURBISHED. 2 BR/ 2 BA IS PERFECT FOR ANY BUYER. CLOSE TO THE UNIVERSITY. NEW GRANITE, NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT, NEW SHOWERS.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
766 W Poplar
766 West Poplar Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
766 W Poplar Available 07/01/20 - 2 Bed 2 Bath Stand alone home (RLNE4450995)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
722 W Van Gogh Pl
722 West Van Gogh Place, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1008 sqft
722 W Van Gogh Pl Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Duplex in Fayetteville - THIS CONDO/PATIO HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED! TOTALLY REFURBISHED. 2 BR/ 2 BA IS PERFECT FOR ANY RENTER. CLOSE TO THE UNIVERSITY.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Mount Sequoyah South
1 Unit Available
860 S Curtis
860 South Curtis Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Great location on the South Side of Fayetteville, Less than 10 minutes to the University of Arkansas. This town house has an open floor plan with large windows to let in ample natural light. Both bedrooms have double closets.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
609 W Dickson ST Unit #608
609 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Simplified living situated in the heart of Fayetteville’s entertainment district. A spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers an open kitchen, living, and dining floorplan included in 1,560 heated sq ft.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
3141 Old Missouri RD
3141 North Old Missouri Road, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$770
1050 sqft
Available now this 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex, refrigerator and full size washer and dryer are provided. There is an exterior storage space under deck and the lawn is maintained by owner. Tree shaded deck that overlook a creek on the backside.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Huntingdon
1 Unit Available
2602 E Sweetbriar DR
2602 East Sweetbriar Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$995
1296 sqft
Wood type flooring on main level, carpet upstairs, located on paradise golf course and trial system, sought after location, reserved parking, balcony and patio.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Elm-Erstan-Baker
1 Unit Available
258 Miller ST
258 West Miller Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
896 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Gregg Greenhouse is a beautiful craftsman style home centrally located just 1-mi from the U

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
2757 W Cottonwillow WY
2757 West Cottonwillow Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
Beautiful townhouse off I49! Townhouse has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with open concept layout. Kitchen and living area are complete with walk out patio, pantry, island, and all appliances. Large open, shared green space/backyard.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
299 Noble LN
299 East Noble Lane, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1438 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Modern luxury home! A stay at the Abshier means a PERFECT central Fayetteville

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
340 Campbell AVE Unit #8
340 N Campbell Ave, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
891 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Ideal for guests looking to enjoy downtown. WALK to the U of A + 1 block from Dickson. 1 King BR, 1 Queen BR each w/ private baths.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
V.A. Hill
1 Unit Available
423 Spruce ST
423 West Spruce Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
820 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Authentic mid-century furniture and decor is brought to life with live plants, bright and comfy bedding, all new kitchen appliances, and beautiful wood floors.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Wilson Park
1 Unit Available
523 W Hawthorn ST
523 West Hawthorn Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1414 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Hawthorn is a cozy, luxury home in Fayetteville's historic Wilson Park.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2221 W Deane ST
2221 West Deane Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1236 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom quad-plex unit conveniently located to I49 access and less than a 10 minute drive to U of A campus! Open concept living area with eat in kitchen and back patio off living room. All appliances included and washer and dryer provided.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102
4245 Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Below market Lease Rate!!! Fabulous "Natchez" Townhome in an incredible location. First Building on right, Ground level, close to club house and pool! Close to shopping and Dinning as well as various entertainment activities.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1115 N Leverett AVE Unit #203
1115 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$875
904 sqft
Just steps to University bus stop! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Updated cabinetry, granite counters, and appliances. Very large living room and master suite!! Washer & Dryer included.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Township Hill
1 Unit Available
2430 Brophy CIR Unit #2
2430 North Brophy Circle, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1122 sqft
Great Location Townehomes Central in Fayetteville. Low maintenance flooring on lower level. 1 year or greater lease commitments only. Agent Owned.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2155 W Skyler DR
2155 West Skyler Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Great townhouse/condo with lots of extras. Spacious living room & kitchen with dining area. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms & 2 baths with a half bath downstairs. 1 car garage. Conveniently located & close to U of A.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1621 N Leverett AVE Unit #1
1621 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
700 sqft
Just steps to University bus stop! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. Large kitchen workspace with all appliances included. Open floor plan. On site parking with easy access to main roads such as North St, Garland Ave, & Gregg St.

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Wilson Park
1 Unit Available
601 W Adams ST
601 West Adams Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Nice home with great location near Wilson Park & the U of A campus. Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, fenced in patio for grilling & all appliances, wood floors & much more!

June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fayetteville rent trends were flat over the past month

Fayetteville rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fayetteville stand at $580 for a one-bedroom apartment and $749 for a two-bedroom. Fayetteville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Fayetteville over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Arkansas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754 and $727, are the two other major cities in the state besides Fayetteville to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1% and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Fayetteville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Fayetteville, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fayetteville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fayetteville's median two-bedroom rent of $749 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Fayetteville.
    • While rents in Fayetteville fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fayetteville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Fayetteville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

