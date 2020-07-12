110 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, AR with parking

Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Johnson
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
23 Units Available
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Quality Without Compromise – Discover quality without compromise at the perfect setting of Maple Manor Apartments, nestled by the scenic Boston Mountains, and only moments from shopping & choice restaurants with Razorback Transit close by to the
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 10 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville Country Club
Grandview
401 W 24th St, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
997 sqft
Discover Grandview Apartments in Fayetteville, AR. This community is located in the 72701 area of Fayetteville. Living here, you'll have access to top features and amenities.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wilson Park
512 N Frisco Ave Apt B
512 North Frisco Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Duplex Near Razorback Greenway and Dickson St! - This duplex is conveniently located to Dickson St.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2956 W Marble Drive
2956 West Marble Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1936 sqft
2956 W Marble Drive Available 08/07/20 Custom Home in Fayetteville - Newer custom built home on corner lot with 3 car garage. Gorgeous flowers, plants & trees surround the 3BR, 2BA home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV)
3436 West Cork Lane, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1785 sqft
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) Available 08/15/20 Luxurious 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Asbell
1778 Evening Shade Dr.
1778 North Evening Shade Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1475 sqft
Spacious and Clean Duplex on U of A Bus Route! - Really nice and spacious duplex consists of 3 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric oven/range, microwave are included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
275 S Rolling Woods Way
275 South Rolling Woods Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1389 sqft
Fabulous townhouse with granite and stainless steel kitchens, all appliances including Samsung washers and dryers! Nicely equipped with large covered deck overlooking wooded park! 2 car garage with an opener and remotes.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
3033 W Mica ST
3033 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex!3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49 and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgeport
3035 W Mica ST
3035 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex! 3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49, and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2794 Auburn DR
2794 West Auburn Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Fantastic 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage Townhome in the best location. Kitchen boasts an eat in island, Granite counters, stainless appliances, Hardwood floors in Livingroom with a balcony for entertaining or just relaxing in the breeze.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
North Heights
66 E Cydnee ST
66 East Cydnee Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1508 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo in a great location! Near WA Regional Hospital, walking trails, shopping, restaurants & movie theatre. Large open living rm w/vaulted ceiling, and cozy gas fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
North Heights
2841 N Sunny LN
2841 North Sunny Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1284 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home in Fayetteville. Large open living room with fireplace. Eat-in kitchen dining area. All kitchen appliances including full-size fridge, microwave, gas cook stove, lots of cabinets & drawers.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Fayette Junction
2101 Emma AVE
2101 South Emma Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in South Fayetteville for lease! Home has quick access to 71B/U of A/ and I49! Home features: 2 car garage, large fenced backyard, wood floors throughout and all appliances included as a courtesy to the tenants.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Wilson Park
601 N Forest AVE
601 Forest Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
990 sqft
Lovely bungalow home in Wilson park area and less than a mile to U of A campus. Close to NWA Greenway Trail system and the Fayetteville square. Close to everything but quiet and surrounded by many mature trees. Hardwood floors through most of house.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
White Rock
664 Sundance DR
664 North Sundance Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2203 sqft
Beautiful West Fayetteville home for rent! Built in '07 this 3 bed 2 bath home has a large office/bonus room, formal dining room and breakfast nook, split floor plan, gas fireplace, and high ceilings! Owner may consider small dog with deposit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1792 N Chestnut AVE
1792 North Chestnut Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1540 sqft
Nice townhouse on U of A bus route. Home features 3 bed, 2 bath with master downstairs. Nice patio on back of unit for grilling/entertaining, fireplace in living room. All appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville Country Club
2930 College DR
2930 South College Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2679 sqft
Extra-nice Executive home with split floor plan. NEW faux-wood floor in living room. Separate formal dining room with chandelier. The large open “Great Room” has encased gas fireplace and built-in TV nook with doors and is all open with kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
Asbell
2355 W Skyler DR
2355 West Skyler Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1318 sqft
New painted walls, each bed room has its own bath. Big open living room with a fire place and kitchen attached. Does have a garage, and plenty of storage space. Located very close to the University of Arkansas, if a student.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2225 Jonquil RD
2225 East Jonquil Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1582 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath house with two car garage 1700+/- SF, within two blocks of Gulley Park Large eat-in kitchen, living room fireplace, Side-by-side refrigerator provided, washer and dryer provided, Privacy fenced backyard. No smoking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
Salem Village
3573 N Tower CIR
3573 North Tower Circle, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
3 bedroom, 3 full bath home located in Salem Village with 2 car garage. Home includes washer, dryer, fridge and lawncare. No pets, no smoking.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
University Heights
121 Graham
121 S Graham Ave, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2059 sqft
Just blocks away from Bud Walton Arena & Razorback Stadium & comes FULLY FURNISHED! Move right in for this next school year! This 4 bedroom, 4.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Heights
200 Granada Street - 1
200 E Granada St, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1140 sqft
This rental will be available September 1, 2020. This is an upstairs unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fayetteville, AR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fayetteville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

