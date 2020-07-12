/
/
/
mount sequoyah south
226 Apartments for rent in Mount Sequoyah South, Fayetteville, AR
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
778 Erika AVE
778 South Erika Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
1112 sqft
Coming soon! Available mid June. Taking applications now! Great 3bd/2ba duplex unit. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included. Pets negotiable. Deposit $875
181 Ray AVE
181 South Ray Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1196 sqft
Coming soon! Available mid July. Taking applications now! Don't miss out on this great 3bd/2ba duplex. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $975
1209 S Ivory Bill LN
1209 South Ivory Bill Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2021 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Ivory missed no details when prepping for guests.
760 S Curtis AVE
760 S Curtis Ave, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Brand New 3Br Townhouse ready August 2020. Light and bright, lots of windows, large kitchen and pantry. Master bedroom with large closet. Easy access to UofA, Downtown Fayetteville and Noth Fayetteville via 265-Crossover.
1963 E Peppervine DR
1963 East Peppervine Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1358 sqft
Come see this beautiful wooded home! A 3B / 2B two story duplex offers quiet living in a cul-de-sac with a walking trail directly behind the home, trees surrounding for shade, and a patio out back.
14 N Olive Avenue
14 North Olive Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Maison Sequoyah Condos - Property Id: 174704 MAISON SEQUOYAH 1 BDRM CONDOS 14 N. OLIVE STREET FAYETTEVILLE HISTORIC DISTRICT INTERIOR AMENITIES AND DESCRIPTION* -2 bedroom -2.
512 N Frisco Ave Apt B
512 North Frisco Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Duplex Near Razorback Greenway and Dickson St! - This duplex is conveniently located to Dickson St.
708 Anna pl
708 North Anna Place, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom House on Mt Sequoyah - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is nestled into a quiet neighborhood on the northeast side of Mt Sequoyah. It has a large fenced in yard, fireplace, washer and dryer, and dishwasher. (RLNE5835718)
488 Block AVE
488 South Block Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1915 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The SoFay Farmhouse is a luxurious new home in South Fayetteville (SoFay) nestled only a 1/2-MILE away from the town square and 1 MILE from the U of A.
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.
721 Taylor ST Unit #2
721 W Taylor St, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Totally remolded 2 bedroom apartment steps from the U of A. Home features brand new everything, wood floor throughout, stainless steel appliances, all new paint, fixtures, all appliances. Come take a look.
601 N Forest AVE
601 Forest Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
990 sqft
Lovely bungalow home in Wilson park area and less than a mile to U of A campus. Close to NWA Greenway Trail system and the Fayetteville square. Close to everything but quiet and surrounded by many mature trees. Hardwood floors through most of house.
434 W Prospect ST
434 West Prospect Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2115 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home overlooking Wilson Park! Minutes to Fayetteville Square, Dickson St, U of A, shopping & dining!
609 Dickson ST
609 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The ultimate downtown condo! Located in the coveted Dickson High Rises, this studio condo is just 2 blocks from the University of Arkansas in the heart of Fayetteville's
121 Boles ST
121 West Boles Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
940 sqft
LOCATION IS EVERYTHING! Walking distance from Dickson street and the Square. Fully furnished home is move in ready! Perfect for executives, professionals, or anyone that's too busy to worry about furniture. You'll never need to Uber downtown again.
218 N Church AVE Unit #4
218 North Church Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mark Zweig, Inc. complete recreation of an original Seagraves designed building a 1/2 block from Dickson St. One level, with a wide floorplan, high ceilings, wide hallways, wide staircases, wood windows and large spacious rooms.
2582 East Wyman Road
2582 East Wyman Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1616 sqft
Huge backyard and great covered patio at this 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in east Fayetteville. Has a second living room to use as a den or office. Kitchen has plenty of work space. Split floorplan. Includes refrigerator.
295 South Hill Avenue
295 South Hill Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1650 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath modern home available for lease in prime location. Convenient to the downtown square, Razorback Greenway trail, and the University! Open Floor Plan great for entertaining. Beautiful must see home!! All appliances included.
523 W Hawthorn ST
523 West Hawthorn Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1414 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Hawthorn is a cozy, luxury home in Fayetteville's historic Wilson Park.
319 Holly ST
319 West Holly Street, Fayetteville, AR
7 Bedrooms
$5,000
1795 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Feast your eyes on the Holly House, a colorful 7-BR home just 1/2 a mile from the U of A.
241 W Dickson ST
241 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1136 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Located directly atop a longtime Fayetteville staple, "Dickson Street Liquor," you'll
10 Davidson ST
10 East Davidson Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
671 sqft
Available now! Taking applications now. Cute 2bd/1ba apartment for rent with updated fixtures. *Tenant responsible for all utilities. No pets.
121 Boles ST Unit #B
121 W Boles St, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$795
940 sqft
Lovely remodeled super-studio in the heart of downtown Fayetteville! One block from Dickson street Amenities include subway tile backsplash, granite counters, upgraded flooring and lighting. A MUST SEE!