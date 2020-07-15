Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
37 Apartments For Rent Near NWACC
Downtown Bentonville
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
3500 SE 8th St
3500 Southeast 8th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1942 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! with this very spacious at 1942 sq ft home located in the desirable College Place Subdivision. Close to I-49, Downtown Bentonville, Walmart Home Office, Sams Club, NWACC and more.
Downtown Bentonville
501 SW 11th St - B
501 Southwest 11th Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath four-plex unit with ceramic tile in kitchen and bath, carpet in bedrooms, vaulted ceiling in living room, and a gas log fireplace.
2304 SE C
2304 Southeast C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1989 sqft
Located near South Walton Boulevard, the Parkside Row Townhomes have a great central location in Bentonville, Arkansas. Built in 2019, these townhomes offer contemporary finishes with tile backsplashes, granite countertops and custom built cabinets.
407 39th PL
407 North 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Brick home in Forest Park with nice HARDWOOD floors in living room, dining/bonus room, master bedroom and hallway. Recently-new carpet in 3 bedrooms. Center island and lots of storage in kitchen, open to 2nd dining area.
Downtown Bentonville
612 SW B
612 Southwest B Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Live, Play, Love downtown Bentonville while living in a townhouse at Dunn & Davis. These homes feature private entrances and several have attached private garages.
1202 NE 2nd ST
1202 Northeast 2nd Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2288 sqft
Short term fully furnished rental to include appliances, dishes, linens, all the necessities, with 2 Masters, this home has 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bath, nicely updated executive home.
Apple Spur
3605 Bishop DR
3605 Bishop Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1637 sqft
Great central location! Privacy fenced backyard, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 fireplace, new carpet & paint. $500 non-refundable pet deposit. Dogs must be under 30 pounds.
Apple Spur
3402 Hemlock ST
3402 West Hemlock Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1653 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath all-brick home in Cambridge Park subdivision. NEW FAUX-WOOD FLOOR IN LIVING ROOM AND NEW CARPET in bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining room, breakfast nook & bathrooms. Ceiling fans throughout, blinds, many windows.
Downtown Bentonville
309 SE B Street
309 Southeast B Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL @ 3 Bedroom Home for Rent, Downtown Bentonville! - 309 SE B Street in Bentonville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a single car garage.
Downtown Bentonville
301 SE 2nd ST
301 Southeast 2nd Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
902 sqft
Immaculate historic home in Downtown Bentonville! Right in the middle of the square, home fully furnished home features: wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance and fenced backyard. Month-to-month and short term lease allowed.
Apple Spur
1201 22nd PL
1201 North 22nd Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1878 sqft
Nearly 1800 sq. ft of living space! Larger 3 bedroom plus office/library. Large kitchen with eat in dining area. Close to schools. Large Privacy fenced yard and 2 car garage. Small pet negotiable w/ accepted app. fee & increased deposit
Apple Spur
3001 N 17th ST
3001 N 17th St, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2126 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom house ready to welcome your family home! Enjoy the privacy this house offers with a split floor pan and fully fenced in backyard! This home has the luxuries of granite counter tops, walk in pantry, eat in kitchen, seperate dining
Downtown Bentonville
805 SE C Street
805 Southeast C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1048 sqft
***805 SE C Street*** - Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home, just a a short walk to Downtown Bentonville and right across from Thaden School, hard wood floors thru part of the home, carpet in remaining. Updated kitchen with tile counters.
410 NW Retreat LN
410 NW Retreat Ln, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1750 sqft
Welcome To Your Next Home! Your Downtown Bentonville Living Has Arrived w/ These Brand New 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhomes. Fully Loaded w/ Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Built-in Appliances, Custom Tiled Shower & So Much More.
Whispering Timbers
1006 N Raven RD
1006 N Raven Rd, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1704 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that's move in ready! 1700+ sq ft, fenced yard with mature trees. Pet friendly! Gas log fireplace, spacious rooms, covered deck. Close to elementary school, shopping restaurants, quick access to I49.
Apple Spur
1306 W Rolling Oaks DR
1306 Rolling Oaks Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1390 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Rogers, quick access to Hudson Road, this home features: wood floors, spacious backyard, 2 car garage, fireplace and eat-in-kitchen. Renters insurance will be required. No Pets.
2914 Richwood Circle
2914 Richwood Circle, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1869 sqft
Nice, well-maintained house in the heart of Rogers. New paint throughout. Flooring in great condition. Two car garage. Appliances negotiable and may be provided. Large, fenced backyard. Many pets allowed. Move-in ready.
Downtown Bentonville
206 6th ST
206 SE 6th St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
910 sqft
Check out this totally remodeled and furnished home for lease. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping in downtown Bentonville. Minimum of 3 mo. lease.
Woods Creek South
15 Bluestem LN
15 Bluestem Lane, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2834 sqft
The space and location you want! On a cul-de-sac that has a study, breakfast nook, bonus room, and a huge kitchen with granite counters. Master with luxury bathroom.
Downtown Bentonville
212 SE A St Apt 11
212 Southeast a Street, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, 1 bed/1 bath, first floor condo, just 2 blocks from Bentonville Square! Walking distance to shopping and award winning restaurants. Close to 3 museums, Razorback Greenway bike trails, and Walmart HQ.
2510 SE 4th ST
2510 Southeast 4th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Cute and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. All appliances convey including washer and dryer. Super location to all your local eateries and downtown Bentonville.
Downtown Bentonville
527 SE 6th ST
527 SE 6th St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Try downtown living in this adorable 2BR/1BA furnished rental next to the Momentary in downtown Bentonville. Enjoy being walking distance to the 8th Street Market and multiple restaurants and coffee houses or jump on your bike and hit the trails.