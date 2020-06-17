1706 SW Riverstone RD

Amenities
Location! Location! Location! Home is as Good as New !! Nice Open Floor Plan w/Tile Flooring, Living & Dining Area. Beautiful Kitchen w/Island & Granite Counter Tops, Back Splash, Refrigerator, Under Cabinet Lighting, and Nice Size Pantry w/Pocket Door. Larger Master Suite on Main w/Double Vanity & Walk-in Shower and Walk-in Closet. Beautiful Private Backyard w/Line of Trees. Lawn Maintenance included. Community Pool, Clubhouse, and Fitness are included. Close to Trails, Shops & Restaurants, and Award Winning School. Hurry This Won't Last!!!