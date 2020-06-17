All apartments in Bentonville
1706 SW Riverstone RD

1706 SW Riverstone Rd · (479) 521-6106
Location

1706 SW Riverstone Rd, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1817 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Location! Location! Location! Home is as Good as New !! Nice Open Floor Plan w/Tile Flooring, Living & Dining Area. Beautiful Kitchen w/Island & Granite Counter Tops, Back Splash, Refrigerator, Under Cabinet Lighting, and Nice Size Pantry w/Pocket Door. Larger Master Suite on Main w/Double Vanity & Walk-in Shower and Walk-in Closet. Beautiful Private Backyard w/Line of Trees. Lawn Maintenance included. Community Pool, Clubhouse, and Fitness are included. Close to Trails, Shops & Restaurants, and Award Winning School. Hurry This Won't Last!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 SW Riverstone RD have any available units?
1706 SW Riverstone RD has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 SW Riverstone RD have?
Some of 1706 SW Riverstone RD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 SW Riverstone RD currently offering any rent specials?
1706 SW Riverstone RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 SW Riverstone RD pet-friendly?
No, 1706 SW Riverstone RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 1706 SW Riverstone RD offer parking?
No, 1706 SW Riverstone RD does not offer parking.
Does 1706 SW Riverstone RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 SW Riverstone RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 SW Riverstone RD have a pool?
Yes, 1706 SW Riverstone RD has a pool.
Does 1706 SW Riverstone RD have accessible units?
No, 1706 SW Riverstone RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 SW Riverstone RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 SW Riverstone RD has units with dishwashers.
