downtown bentonville
155 Apartments for rent in Downtown Bentonville, Bentonville, AR
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
713 Jefferson
713 Jefferson Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1614 sqft
713 Jefferson Available 08/01/20 Close to downtown Bentonville Square - This charming 3 bed/2 bath has hardwood floors in the bedrooms and living room along with tile in the wet areas.
810 E.Central Ave.
810 East Central Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1215 sqft
Downtown Bentonville - This Newly remodeled Upscale unit located in the heart of downtown Bentonville near the square is a definite must See!! This unit features Stainless Steel appliances as well as a gas cook top with designer grade cabinets with
301 SE 2nd ST
301 Southeast 2nd Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
902 sqft
Immaculate historic home in Downtown Bentonville! Right in the middle of the square, home fully furnished home features: wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance and fenced backyard. Month-to-month and short term lease allowed.
612 SW B
612 Southwest B Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Live, Play, Love downtown Bentonville while living in a townhouse at Dunn & Davis. These homes feature private entrances and several have attached private garages.
307 SE Lefors ST
307 Lefors St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$825
1030 sqft
Cute and clean 2 bedroom duplex in the heart of Bentonville. All new paint and carpet. 1 car garage with a fenced in back yard. Walk or bike to trails! Super location!
206 6th ST
206 SE 6th St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
910 sqft
Check out this totally remodeled and furnished home for lease. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping in downtown Bentonville. Minimum of 3 mo. lease.
342 Crestview DR
342 Crestview Drive, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1980 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE TO BOGLE PARK, DOWNTOWN BENTONVILLE, WALKING TRAILS AND CRYSTAL BRIDGES. RECENTLY UPDATED WITH HARDWOODD, GRANITE, PAINT,CARPET, NEW APPLIANCES. LARGE MATURE TREES OFFERING LOTS OF SHADE YEAR AROUND.
332 Crestview Dr.
332 Crestview Dr, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3929 sqft
Stunning Home in Bentonville! - We can't take our eyes off of this one! This home features an open concept living room under recessed lighting, a modern fireplace and gorgeous french doors that flood the home with natural light.
313 NW A ST
313 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2512 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Brownstone's location in downtown Bentonville cannot be beat.
904 Durham PL
904 Durham Place, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
960 sqft
2 bed & 2 bath 4-plex in Bentonville ! Great location, walking distance to 8th Street Market and Brightwater Culinary School, 1 mile from Wal-Mart Home Office & close to shopping, museums, & parks. Owner does not warrant washer and dryer...
805 SE C Street
805 Southeast C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1048 sqft
***805 SE C Street*** - Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home, just a a short walk to Downtown Bentonville and right across from Thaden School, hard wood floors thru part of the home, carpet in remaining. Updated kitchen with tile counters.
321 C ST
321 Southwest C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1232 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Just 4 blocks from the downtown Bentonville square, this home is the perfect blend of whimsical
406 A ST
406 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2115 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! **This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!** Located just 2-blocks from downtown Bentonville's happening town square, this
212 SE A St Apt 11
212 Southeast a Street, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, 1 bed/1 bath, first floor condo, just 2 blocks from Bentonville Square! Walking distance to shopping and award winning restaurants. Close to 3 museums, Razorback Greenway bike trails, and Walmart HQ.
501 SW 11th St - B
501 Southwest 11th Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath four-plex unit with ceramic tile in kitchen and bath, carpet in bedrooms, vaulted ceiling in living room, and a gas log fireplace.
306 SE A Street
306 Southeast a Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1174 sqft
Located in Downtown Bentonville 4 blocks from The Momentary and the 8th Street Market. 3 Blocks from the Downtown Bentonville Square.
309 SE B Street
309 Southeast B Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL @ 3 Bedroom Home for Rent, Downtown Bentonville! - 309 SE B Street in Bentonville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a single car garage.
1002 SE 11th ST
1002 11th Street Southeast, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1107 sqft
This home has been updated in it's entirety and is centrally located to Downtown Bentonville, bike trails, school, and Walmart Home Office. It has a HUGE backyard for entertaining and it won't last long! Available 5/1/2020
203 6th ST Unit #A
203 SE 6th St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
1194 sqft
Great Location close to Downtown Bentonville, 2 bedroom 1 bath new carpet, fresh paint, includes washer/dryer, refrigerator and lawn care.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Bentonville
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
406 NW Retreat LN
406 NW Retreat Ln, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1750 sqft
Welcome To Your Next Home! Your Downtown Bentonville Living Has Arrived w/ These Brand New 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhomes. Fully Loaded w/ Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Built-in Appliances, Custom Tiled Shower & So Much More.
712 Tiger BLVD Unit #D
712 Tiger Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
Private 2 Br 2bath townhouse in a great Bentonville location. Walk to restaurants. Close to bike trails. This unit equipped with all appliances for tennant use. Split floor plan, nice privacy fenced patio area.
1602 SE J ST
1602 Southeast J Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2320 sqft
Lease Opportunity in the middle of Bentonville! Next to Bentonville High School and close to new Walmart Home Office Construction. Ample Land for parking. House is in decent shape.